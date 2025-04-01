UNLV point guard, Liberty alum transferring to SEC school

UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is leaving the Rebels after two seasons to transfer to an SEC program.

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11)

Dedan Thomas Jr. has a new home.

The former UNLV point guard committed to LSU on Monday.

Thomas, the former Liberty High standout who was one of the highest rated recruits to ever sign with UNLV, played two seasons with the Rebels.

Thomas, listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, led UNLV with 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game last season. A shoulder injury sidelined him for the final seven games of his sophomore campaign.

Thomas entered the transfer portal after the season. UNLV fired coach Kevin Kruger and replaced him with former Memphis and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

