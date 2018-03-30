What Sister Jean said during her press conference

Some featured comments from Sister Jean-Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old team chaplain for Loyola Chicago, at a news conference featuring her on Friday at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Some featured comments from Sister Jean-Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old team chaplain for Loyola Chicago, at a news conference featuring her on Friday at the Final Four in San Antonio.

On if God is a basketball fan: “He probably is. And He is probably a fan more of the NCAA than the NBA. I will wager your viewing audience is very large this time, and if you compare it to the NBA when they’re playing, it will be different. I say that because these young people are playing with their hearts and not for any financial assistance.”

On seeing her face on countless objects nationally: “I sort of got used to it years ago when the dance team did a face, but it was a sketch on their shirts. I see it and think, well, maybe I’ll get a pair of socks myself to wear around. It’s overwhelming. And my bobblehead … I’m not saying this in a proud fashion, but the first bobblehead we gave away was at a game against Milwaukee. This new one is updated with different Rambler clothes. I think the company can retire when they’re finished making these bobbleheads.”

On difference between now and when Loyola Chicago won the 1963 national title: “We didn’t have all these fancy things, digital media, all the things that seem to make it easy. I try to keep up with most things, but I’m a little behind on a few. I watched it on a little 11-inch black and white TV. The game was delayed and we didn’t have any cell phones or tweets or anything like that. Nobody told us we won, and we were watching as if it were live. Then we got out of the house and walked down the line on Sheridan Road, men and women together.”

On the fact the grandmother of former Michigan star Jalen Rose called her out this week and said the Wolverines would win Saturday: “I saw that on Facebook the other day. I also heard she said that she’s out to get me, so we’ll see. Somebody said, ‘Maybe you need a pair of boxing gloves.’ I said, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ I hope we see each other. I hope we meet. I love to meet people.”

On if she goes into the locker room at halftime: “No way. That’s the time for the coach to speak his language.”

— ED GRANEY