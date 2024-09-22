What we know (and what we don’t) about next steps for UNLV, Pac-12

The college football world is still reeling from the announcement that four Mountain West schools are leaving to join the Pac-12. Here is where things stand.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches the play during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) celebrates during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) pumps up the crowd during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV fans celebrate after Utah Tech misses a field goal during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The announcement that the Pac-12 was expanding by adding four teams from the Mountain West stunned the college football world Sept. 12.

Oregon State and Washington State, who were abandoned when previous Pac-12 schools jumped to join other conferences, will soon have company again.

The news led to plenty of questions, especially for other Mountain West schools like UNLV. Here are some answers about where things stand:

What do we know?

That four Mountain West teams — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State — accepted invitations to join the Pac-12 in the 2026-27 academic year. That gave the Pac-12 six teams. It needs to add two more to officially qualify as a conference. UNLV was not among those invited. For now.

What’s next for the Pac-12?

Expansion. More of it.

The popular number being thrown around is four more teams, but one Pac-12 source suggested three to start. That would get the Pac-12 to nine, meaning eight league football games. That’s a pretty standard number.

The Pac-12 could then later add a school like Gonzaga as a 10th non-football playing member. That way, you get the Bulldogs’ highly successful basketball program to enhance that sport in your conference.

What’s the timeline?

Um, maybe we should ask Memphis.

Numerous reports have put the Tigers as the Pac-12’s favorite expansion option. But Memphis has to decide whether the money involved would be worth it to play games out west regularly.

A few American Athletic Conference members — South Florida, Tulane and UTSA — are also believed to be in the Pac-12’s line of sight. The Pac-12 could also circle back to the Mountain West, but time is of the essence there.

The four departing Mountain West schools are paying an exit fee of $18-$20 million. Any other programs bolting for the Pac-12 would need to give their notice by July or pay double what the first four did.

What’s next for UNLV?

The Rebels appear to be in a waiting game for now.

It seems like a fair assumption to say that if the Pac-12 wanted more Mountain West schools, it would have invited them by now. Those AAC programs appear to be top of the Pac-12’s mind.

UNLV needs to do what it believes is the best thing for its school and student-athletes, whatever that proves to be. That could mean trying to get an invitation to the Big 12 in addition to the Pac-12.

Why haven’t we heard much from UNLV?

The school released a dual statement from president Keith Whitfield and athletic director Erick Harper the day the four Mountain West schools bolted for the Pac-12.

UNLV has offered no other official comments.

The Rebels are walking a fine line. They don’t want to say too much until there is something concrete to report. But it also would be nice to hear from Whitfield and get his thoughts on what occurred, where it leaves UNLV and what he believes the best course of action is.

The four schools’ departure was a total surprise to everyone else in the Mountain West. How is that even possible in this age of communication?

What’s next for the Mountain West?

It’s in danger of losing more schools.

Programs could scramble to go to the Pac-12, the Big 12, or the AAC, with Air Force a potential option for the latter of those three.

The Falcons and Colorado State were all set to jump into the AAC in 2021 but didn’t. San Diego State and Boise Stare convinced them not to. Now, with all the movement that has occurred or is on the horizon, Air Force looks likely to join fellow service academies Army and Navy in the AAC.

It’s unknown where the Mountain West might go to secure more teams for its league. Various reports have said it might dip into the Football Championship Subdivision level, while others have suggested FBS teams like Texas-El Paso and New Mexico State from Conference USA.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.