Ed Graney

Where does the Golden Knights’ season rank among all-time best?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2018 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2018 - 5:10 pm

WARNING: The following has no definitive conclusion, an exercise that for years has frustrated and angered and pushed sports fans to their emotional brinks, more contentious than conversational, more obsessive than objective.

More lunacy than lucid.

There is no unified answer. There is no unanimous opinion.

Yeah.

We’re about to examine one of those greatest-ever lists.

Underdogs have forever played a major role in scripting some of history’s better storylines, and the Golden Knights this NHL season certainly qualify as a narrative of unforeseen achievement.

They open Monday against Washington in the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, and the fact an expansion team owns home ice advantage in the best-of-seven championship series just adds more annoyance for those who can’t fathom such a remarkable run from a first-year franchise.

I mean, the thought of it is driving some bonkers.

Canada is this close to proclaiming Monday a national day of mourning, and I’m pretty sure Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck never admitted the Western Conference Final ended and has been showing up for morning skates this week.

But it allows us to evaluate one of those ultra-popular subjective arguments, ones that make for good water cooler banter and fill segments across sports radio.

It’s Michael vs. LeBron sort of stuff, sure to elicit personal feelings and tastes and judgments on both sides.

It’s just not possible for many to merely accept the Knights have earned a place among all-time astounding sports stories, that no matter which side of the fence you exist in terms of how much of an expansion draft advantage they received — and it was significant, for sure — winning the Pacific Division and going 12-3 in the playoffs to reach this final is in itself worthy of inclusion.

Some folks just always have to compare.

“You have to think we’re up there with the craziest things that could happen in sports,” said Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa. “People tell us they think a movie will be made about this. Look at the sports books. They made us 500-1 odds (to begin the season), and I’m sure they’re now all clinching their butts a little bit. But that’s why people love sports. Every now and then something like this happens, and it’s just nice to be part of it.”

Man, if they’re clinching at 500-1, what in the world were they doing at 5,000-1?

‘Do you believe in …’

The latter were initial betting odds for Leicester City to win the Premier League in 2015-16, for a club from the East Midlands region of England to claim the country’s top division of football, a side that had to play near flawless soccer the last few months of the previous season to avoid being relegated.

Leicester City is the poster child for all things implausible in sports, and yet it hardly owns the patent on long shots creating magical memories.

There wasn’t a Knights player born when the Miracle on Ice occurred with the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, and yet while just a handful in the room are Americans, most understand Kurt Russell is an actor and wasn’t really the late Herb Brooks.

But the political legacy alone of that semifinal victory by the Americans over the powerful Soviets, in the midst of a tense Cold War between the two countries, along with the fact it changed the face of hockey in the States, places the result squarely among the greatest sports stories.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How to really decide?

Is the guarantee by Joe Namath in Super Bowl III more impressive than North Carolina State shocking Phi Slama Jamma? Was the fact Villanova beat Georgetown more compelling than the Miracle Mets? Where do the Giants of Super Bowl XLII rank?

Know only this: That all such examples, and several more like them, include those critical elements needed for consideration, things like theme and plot and interesting characters and a certain style and tone and drama to such incredible journeys.

And they all own a resolution … except one.

“I think we are the same kind of story as (Leicester City),” said Knights forward Tomas Tatar, resident soccer expert within the Vegas roster. “But the difference is, they finished on top. We haven’t won anything yet. We have one final step to make and it’s going to be the hardest one. We’re close, but we have a hard job left.

“I saw the movie (“Miracle”). It’s just so hard to compare. All we know is that this is something amazing, special for sure, and we’re one step away. We have to finish it, and then we can talk about comparing it to other great stories.”

Or it can be left to what it is: A 500-1 shot at season’s outset owns home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.

There’s nothing subjective about that.

Where does it rank?

Who cares?

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Ryan Reaves becomes Golden Knights' latest unlikely hero
Ryan Reaves has become the Golden Knights latest unlikely hero. Reaves scored the series-clinching goal in the Western Conference Finals. It was his first goal with the Golden Knights. It came after Reaves sat for Vegas' first nine playoff games. Now he's become a integral part of the team's forecheck. He gets his chance and he goes in there and he played great hockey. It’s not surprising.
Golden Knights On Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights players talk after practice about being in the Stanley Cup Final and media day.
Gerard Gallant Talks After Practice
Golden Knights head coach talks after the Golden Knights practice on Saturday. The Golden Knights will be playing the Capitals on Monday at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Justin And Greg
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews the Saskatchewan duo Justin and Greg about the Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Final. They also go over the duo trying to make Saskatchewan the official second home for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Marc-Andre Fleury: In his own words
Soundbites from Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury throughout the season
Las Vegas Morning Update - Sunday, May 27, 2018
Sunday's headlines: Pittsburgh roots for the Golden Knights, Voting for the next DA
Golden Knights talk about matchup with Washington
James Neal, Nate Schmidt and Marc-Andre Fleury discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Stanley Cup Final, Washington Capitals
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Stanley Cup Final and the matchup against the Washington Capitals.
Golden Edge: Capitals advance to the Stanley Cup Final
Adam Hill provides an update following the Capitals 4-0 shut out over the Tampa Bay Lightning, advancing them to the Stanley Cup Final. Game one against the Golden Knights will take place Monday, 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying growing presence in the community
Bryan Salmond talks about how Golden Knights continue to become more popular in the Las Vegas community.
Golden Edge: Knights continue to impact the community
Ed Graney interviews Golden Knights fan Spike Measer about the emotions from the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run as well as what the team has meant to the community.
Golden Knights talk about the upcoming series, crowd at practice
Erik Haula, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith talk about the large crowd at practice and the upcoming series for the Stanley Cup Final.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks live at City National Arena about the Stanley Cup Final.
George McPhee talks about the Golden Knights run to the Final
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talked to the press the day after the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Fleury, Reaves, Engelland On Western Conference Win
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Defenseman Deryk Engelland and Forward Ryan Reaves discuss the Knights heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Golden Knights On Western Conference Win
The Golden Knights react to their Western Conference Final win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets - By the Numbers
Fun facts and stats from the Golden Knights win in the Western Conference Final.
Golden Edge: Knights Make It To Stanley Cup Finals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game five win against the Winnipeg Jets. The win for the Knights puts the team in the Stanley Cup Finals where they will face the Lightning or the Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights fans cheer team on from Toshiba Plaza
Zac Pacleb went out to the Golden Knights watch party outside of T-Mobile Arena and got the reaction from the fans.
Gerard Gallant talks before Game 5
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Edge: Knights One Game Away From Series Win
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over the Golden Knights 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Reacts To Game Four Win Against Jets
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reacts to the Golden Knights game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights On Game Four Win Against Winnipeg
Golden Knights players react to their game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Tomas Nosek On First Playoff Goal
Golden Knights Forward Tomas Nosek talks about his first playoff goal.
Golden Knights On Game Three Against Winnipeg
The Golden Knights react to their game three win against Winnipeg at home.
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin On Preparing For Game Four
Golden Knights Forward Cody Eakin talks about preparation for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Talks About Eakin, Game Four Pressure
Gerard Gallant goes over the Golden Knights preparing for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Golden Edge: Knights, Fleury step up in Game 3
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill break down the Golden Knights 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including a pair of big performances from Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about 4-2 win in Game 3
Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Marc-Andre Fleury talk about the Golden Knights' win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
James Neal talks after his 2-point performance in Game 3
James Neal talks about Game 3 in which he had a goal and an assist.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like