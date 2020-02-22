Wider-Fury could return Las Vegas to an epic heavyweight town

There is little debate regarding the importance of Deontay Wilder as an American engaging the British star Tyson Fury on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Deontay Wilder arrives at a weigh-in for his WBC heavyweight championship boxing match against Tyson Fury, of England, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Tyson Fury, of England, arrives at a weigh-in for his WBC heavyweight championship boxing match against Deontay Wilder on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

For so long, heavyweight boxing had an allure to it, narrated across the ink twin spool of a typewriter with the most enticing prose.

You didn’t know until someone’s arm was raised if you had watched a fight or read anything Ian McEwan.

It was as prominent in Las Vegas as anywhere.

Then, seemingly overnight, the most intriguing of divisions hit the canvas like Mike Tyson after that final left from Buster Douglas.

“We had a dominant heavyweight champion of the world that no one, especially here in America, knew anything about,” said the Alabama-born Deontay Wilder of the 12-year reign by Wladimir Klitschko. “It’s kind of depressing when you are going around and people aren’t talking about your sport.

“But we’re all together now, and the heavyweight division is booming. It’s on fire.”

Not in the manner of a colossal inferno engulfing a skyscraper, but there is little debate regarding the importance of Wilder engaging the British star Tyson Fury a second time.

The fight many believe could return a heavyweight division to prominence is Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden, more than 15 months since the first Wilder-Fury matchup ended in a draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Not only is a division in which Klitschko, Dr. Steel Hammer from the Ukraine, desiring more recognition, but this too marks a quality test for Las Vegas.

Part of the fabric

Boxing might remain a niche sport, but its importance to the growth and history of Southern Nevada is unquestioned.

It’s part of our fabric, that which illuminates lights on The Strip and energizes those at the gaming tables just a little bit more when a big fight weekend hits town.

Some of the greatest heavyweight fights were staged here. The first of a trilogy between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe. George Foreman knocking out Ron Lyle. Larry Holmes over Ken Norton.

While a majority of those who attend Saturday likely won’t be Las Vegas residents — the Brits were out in force at Friday’s weigh-in — a lack of great fights statewide is more than noticeable.

The allure has lessened, the supposed inferno more a camp fire. How much the arrival of major league professional sports in the Golden Knights and now Raiders have led to such detachment is indeterminable.

Perhaps not much, because those who love a great fight, or at least the appearance of one on paper, are an incredibly committed group.

“I think there’s been a little bit of drop off with boxing (across the state),” said Nevada boxing Hall of Fame founder and broadcaster Rich Marotta. “Reno and Tahoe used to hold very, very important fights as well (as Las Vegas). Those have become fewer and far between.

“I don’t think the presence of the Raiders or the Golden Knights takes away from the sport being center stage at the moment. (Wilder-Fury) is an event. This supersedes boxing. You’ve had some of the great fights in heavyweight history in Las Vegas. You’ve had some of the most disappointing heavyweight fights here. And you’ve had some of the most bizarre moments in title fights …

“Maybe something really weird will happen Saturday night.”

The golden age

I wouldn’t expect Wilder or Fury to bite the other’s ear off, because that would be a hefty meal even for them.

The tale of the tape stretches a few counties. Fury is a lineal champion at 6-foot-9 and 273 pounds. Wilder is 6-7, 231, the WBC champion and has a right hand more powerful than any race car that will grace Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

They’re a combined 71-0-2.

“A real big fight still means something here,” said Hall of Fame sportscaster Al Bernstein. “Las Vegas has changed. The city is dramatically different now in many ways than years ago. It’s hard for boxing to match many of the other things going on now. But when you get a big-time heavyweight fight like this, two huge men with huge personalities that combines an international flavor with an American …”

He didn’t need to finish.

On those nights, Las Vegas is transformed to another, more majestic era.

What we could receive Saturday is the next generational moment in boxing.

Here’s hoping for a raging inferno.

