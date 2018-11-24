Ed Graney

With return of Schmidt, Knights could get the best of Colin Miller

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 8:15 pm
 

So this is what they say about the conscious mind: That if you keep it busy with expectation of the best results, other feelings that might be repressed can’t impact you negatively.

Colin Miller might have had some of those hidden views over his hockey team’s first 20 games this season.

He’s not sure.

“I think it’s natural to want to go out and show them they weren’t mistaken in (signing you to a long-term deal),” said Miller. “Honestly, you just want to be part of a back end that collectively can make a difference.”

Nate Schmidt has returned to the Golden Knights lineup and the team is much better for it, but perhaps no individual will benefit more from his presence than Miller, whose first goal of the season Friday finished the scoring of a 2-0 victory against Calgary before an announced crowd of 18,206 at T-Mobile Arena.

Miller was one of several Vegas players from last season’s Stanley Cup Finals run to be rewarded with a new contract, his a four-year term for $15.5 million, the player who led the team’s defensemen in goals and points in 2017-18 and who has the sort of powerful shot that would shatter most speed limits along your typical Texas highway.

He wasn’t the only defender whose role was adjusted as Schmidt served his suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, but with Miller’s switch came the responsibility of facing the opponents top line each game.

A different game

Whether that was a direct influence on Miller not scoring until Friday, he ultimately played to a minus-4 with Schmidt sidelined. Miller, like most everyone for Vegas, struggled offering much consistency as teammates dropped off with injuries and seemingly everyone awaited the return of Schmidt.

Miller played more during that span. He took on a heavier burden.

Even when scoring chances came, his lasers would miss or hit the post.

“You have to be aware of who you’re playing against, so maybe it was a case of not focusing on offense as much (going against top lines) or just trying to do too much,” said Miller. “But that’s also a credit to the guys who can defend and be good offensively, because it’s a tough thing to do.

“I think, more than anything, I will look back on those (20 games) and say it was nice to have the opportunity to play against top pairings.”

Vegas is 3-1 since Schmidt’s return and, but for a disastrous effort in Calgary on Monday, seems to be trending more and more to a style that was so prevalent last season, meaning the puck gets to the forwards quicker, things are pushed into and through the neutral zone faster, the attack comes at a much swifter pace.

Which sounds pretty simple, but sure wasn’t without Schmidt.

Power-play producer

Miller is back with the third pairing defensively, this time alongside Nick Holden, and yet can still be so incredibly dangerous on offense. Miller had a career-high 41 points (including 10 goals) last season and was third on the team in power-play points with 17, leading the second unit with that right-handed blast.

He showed it again Friday, when Miller’s shot from the left point beat David Rittich at 2:34 of the third period and, given how well Marc Andre-Fleury was playing in goal for Vegas (free doughnuts for a league-best fourth time this season), was more than enough to avenge that 7-2 embarrassment to the Flames on Monday.

By the way, how Fleury is offering such terrific performances without those gold pads is beyond me … or not.

“Everyone is back in their spots (defensively) and they’re all playing pretty well and confident,” said Vegas coach Gerard Gallant. “Colin was a big part of what we did last year and that’s why he got a long-term deal. We liked what he was bringing to (begin this season), but he just wasn’t scoring until tonight.

“We know his (goals) are going to come because he shoots the puck real well and is a good power-play guy. We like the game he plays, but we also like it when he’s getting a few points, too.”

Nate Schmidt is back and Vegas is winning.

It’s important for the Knights.

It’s double that for Colin Miller.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Shut out Calgary
Golden Knights shutout the Calgary Flames 2-0 after coming home from their three game road trip. Adam Hill and David Schoen recap the Knights victory over the Flames at T-Mobile Arena.
Gerard Gallant says team's play is improving after win over Flames
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's play and credits Marc-Andre Fleury's performance in their 2-0 shutout win against the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights talk about their 2-0 win over the Flames
Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Tuch discuss the team's 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames.
James Neal Talks About Being Back In Vegas
Former Golden Knights forward James Neal talks to media about playing his former team in Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty and Knights Come Away with Two
Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the night in overtime to defeat the Arizona Coyotes as the team takes two points. They got 3 of 4 points overall on this road trip putting them at 21 for the season. Adam Hill reports from Arizona.
Coach Gallant Talks with Media After Win
The Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes in overtime with a Max Pacioretty game-winner. Coach Gerard Gallant speaks on the teams performance.
Max Pacioretty Talks After Scoring Game Winner
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty scores in overtime to defeat the Coyotes.
Golden Edge: Knights In Flames After Loss To Calgary
Golden Knights fall to 7-2 to the Calgary Flames. Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill and columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights loss before heading to Arizona to play against the Coyotes.
Golden Knights Forward Reilly Smith On 7-2 Loss
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks to media about loss to the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant On Loss To Calgary
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after their 7-2 loss against Calgary.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Have Stellar Second Period Against Oilers
Golden Knights have stellar second period against the Edmonton Oilers on the road. Review-Journal sports writers Adam Hill and columnist Ed Graney break down the Knights 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Golden Knights Assistant Coach On Win In Edmonton
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt On Win Against Oilers
Knights coach welcomes Schmidt back to lineup
Coach Gerard Gallant looks for contributions from Nate Schmidt as the defenseman returns to the Golden Knights lineup to start a road trip at Edmonton.
Nate Schmidt talks about his return after the morning skate
Nate Schmidt, returning to the Golden Knights lineup after serving a 20-game suspension, talks about his return after Sunday's morning skate. (Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Singing The Blues After Loss To St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen and Adam Hill go over the Knights loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights Gallant on the team's 4-1 loss to the Blues
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues and says what kind of impact he expects Nate Schmidt to make upon his return.
Coach Gerard Gallant Speaks After Morning Skate
Before playing the St. Louis Blues tonight Gerard Gallant speaks with the media after the Golden Knights morning skate at City National Arena | November 16, 2018.
Coach Gallant Speaks with the Media After Practice
City National Arena | November 15, 2018.
Golden Edge: Fleury Shuts Out Anaheim
Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0. Marc-Andre Fleury gets his third shutout on the season in his shiny new pads. Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant on the Golden Knights win over the Ducks
Gerard Gallant discusses how key the home victory over the Anaheim Ducks was for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights after their 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights players talk about the 5-0 win on their home ice over the Anaheim Ducks.
Gerard Gallant On Haula And Stastny Status
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallants speaks after practice about the status of Erik Haula and Paul Stastny.
Golden Edge: Alex Tuch Interview
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz interview Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch.
Golden Edge Mailbag With Alex Tuch
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch is LIVE in-studio for our VGK Mailbag with reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill!
Golden Edge: November 12 Practice
Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss Nate Schmidt's return to practice, Gallant's absence, and Erik Haula's injury.
Nate Schmidt On Suspension
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about his suspension.
Golden Edge: Knights Coming Home After Loss To Boston
Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen goes over the Knights loss to the Boston Bruins.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal
Max Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal, but it is former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar who scores the game winner for the Canadiens defeating the Knights 5-4. David Schoen reports from Montreal.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Senators On The Road
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights win against the Senators.
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like