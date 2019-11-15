72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Greg A. Bedard

Bedard: Myles Garrett was wrong, but so is the overreaction

By Greg Bedard Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 10:19 am
 

Myles Garrett lost his mind at the end of Thursday night’s Browns-Steelers game. That means Football America — including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell — will lose theirs this weekend.

No one will be right.

With eight seconds remaining in what should have been a triumph for the Cleveland Browns — their second-straight win kept faint playoff hopes alive — Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey retaliated by punching and kicking Garrett. Both were ejected from the game.

There are certainly going to be a wide range of reactions as the weekend progresses — we’ve already seen calls for Garrett to be indicted on assault charges and, of course, what about the children! — but there will be several ripple effects from this incident for various people involved.

What Garrett did obviously has no place in the game and he rightfully received a multigame ban from Goodell swiftly on Friday. But in what has become the enduring legacy of his tenure, Goodell completely overreacted in the immediate aftermath.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason — for several rules violations. Pouncey was suspended three games without pay, and Steelers teammate Larry Ogunjobi will sit for a game. Each of the teams was fined.

Rudolph, who escalated the incident by trying to rip off Garrett’s helmet, received no discipline.

This was typical of Goodell, a hero to overreactive Twitter followers everywhere since he botched the Ray Rice suspension. This incident happened on Thursday Night Football — Goodell’s baby — which featured ex-receiver Steve Smith calling for Garrett’s season to end on the league’s own network. It played far and wide on mainstream news sites. If there was ever a perfect storm for a trademark Goodell overreaction, this was it.

And he delivered.

The smart and prudent move for Goodell would have been to take the weekend and give it some air and perspective. Of course he didn’t do that. The only hope now is the inevitable appeal will restore some sensibility to the suspension and use precedence to apply a more apt punishment.

Is what Garrett did really that much worse than Albert Haynesworth using his cleat on Andre Gurode’s face, creating a wound that required 30 stitches to close in 2006? Of course not. The only thing that changed was the circumstances this time around, including media coverage and social media.

Those who are trying to extrapolate anything more from this than a momentary lapse of judgment by Garrett are just as wrong as Goodell.

Football is not a chess match; it’s not a pick-up basketball game down at the Y. It is a game of violence. On every snap, players do what in normal, everyday life would be considered criminal, and they’re paid millions of dollars to do it. Suddenly, we should be appalled when one of those professional assaulters crosses a line? We should be surprised it doesn’t happen more often.

No one is condoning what Garrett did — he rightfully was suspended, is being ridiculed in public, and he could have cost his team any shot at the postseason. The incident will be attached to him for the rest of his career, and he’ll join the ranks of Haynesworth, Antonio Smith (suspended one regular-season game for swinging Richie Incognito’s helmet at him), and Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (banished for the rest of this season after several on-field suspensions) as tarnished players.

But nobody’s perfect, especially professional violence inducers. Garrett temporarily lost his mind, expressed regret immediately after the game and will pay a very public price for what he did. This incident will follow him for the rest of his career.

It doesn’t have to be anything more than that, and it shouldn’t.

Garrett is not the only person who will be tainted by this deplorable incident, however.

— Rudolph was not an innocent bystander in all this. He started the play by trying to rip off Garrett’s helmet at the end of a late quarterback takedown. Obviously he didn’t deserve to be hit on the head with his own helmet, but having it ripped off his own head was turnabout. Rudolph deserved some sort of discipline

— Can’t fault Pouncey for what he did in protecting his quarterback. The kick was a bit much, but he was certainly in the right defending his teammate. Three games was excessive and should be reduced.

— Just when it appeared Browns coach Freddie Kitchens had righted his ship, we got another reminder about how far out of his depth he is as a head coach. The Browns, who lead the league by a wide margin with 112 penalties in 10 games, have been an undisciplined mess going back to training camp, when their joint practices with the Colts were marred by several fights. Kitchens obviously has little control over his players and 10 games into his tenure, it’s getting worse, not better.

— Baker Mayfield will be celebrated by the general public for his postgame comments on NFL Network, but they likely won’t play well in his locker room. “It’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said of Garrett’s actions. “The reality is he’s going to get suspended; we don’t know how long and that hurts our team and we can’t do that. We can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable.” Did Mayfield speak the truth? Absolutely. But players walk a very fine line when they comment on the actions of their teammates, especially when those words could well work against Garrett when it comes to his suspension and, ultimately, his wallet. There’s two things teammates never comment on: family and money. Some players in that locker room could look at Mayfield’s words, not as an example of great leadership, but the exact opposite: a player who, like in his TV commercials, cares more about himself and how he’s perceived by others outside the team than he is inside that locker room. No one will publicly acknowledge it, but this could be a problem for Mayfield going forward.

— And, finally, this game — which earlier saw two Steelers receivers knocked from the game with concussions after helmet-to-helmet hits (Browns defensive back Damarious Randall was ejected) — was just another in a long line of embarrassing incidents for the AFC North. Something has to be done to reign those teams in. The Bengals and Steelers had its latest ugly game with ejections in 2017, and the Ravens-Steelers matchups seemingly always have someone knocked out of it. Maybe it’s time to get the owners and coaches together in the offseason just to reemphasize that hard, tough-nosed football is celebrated, but too often this division has featured line-crossing games.

Thursday night was just the latest, regrettable example.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Bengals Impress Raiders Coaches Despite Win-less Record - VIDEO
The focus this week for the Raiders is making sure not to over look the win-less Cincinnati Bengals for this Sunday's game. Despite the Bengals record, they do have impressive players.
Raiders Look to Take Advantage of Bengals Run Defense - VIDEO
With the Bengals being last in the NFL in terms of run defense and record, the Raiders are looking to capitalize on rookie running back Josh Jacobs already impressive season.
M Resort plans to offer gameday experience with Raiders partnership
The Raiders and M Resort entered into a 10-year partnership as announced at a press conference Wednesday. Raiders president Marc Badain called the hotel the team's "home away from home" and M Resorts general manager Hussain Mahrous said the hotel, new team store and Raiders Bar & Grill will provide a great gameday experience for fans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
M Resort, Raiders announce partnership
The M Resort announced on Wednesday that they are the official team headquarters hotel of the Raiders. Raiders president Marc Badain and M Resort general manager Hussain Mahrous announced the partnership at a press conference in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium District Possibilities- Video
Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is well on its way to making its completion date of late-July 2020. As for the surrounding area, known as the Stadium District, plans are now in motion to develop the industrial area into a place where fans can potentially enjoy game-day activities.
Raiders Are Not Overlookng Winless Bengals - VIDEO
The Raiders are making sure to stay focused this week to avoid what would be an upset to the 0-9 Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals have not won a game this season Jon Gruden is making sure the Raiders do not take them lightly. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dion Jordan Practices, Gruden Declines Comment on Kaepernick - VIDEO
The Raiders brought in former first-round pick defensive end Dion Jordan after placing Arden Key on IR. Jon Gruden declines comments on the Colin Kaepernick workout taking place this Saturday as the team prepares for the Bengals.
Injuries Persist as Raiders Prepare for Bengals - VIDEO
The Raiders have dealt with the injury bug all season and this week is no different. safety Karl Joseph has been placed on IR, and cornerback LaMarcus Joyner is awaiting an injury designation as the team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Bring in Safety D.J. Swearinger, Place Karl Joseph on IR - VIDEO
In Thursday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders safety Karl Joseph was injured on the game clinching interception. The team placed Joseph on injury reserve and brought in D.J. Swearinger to help fill the gap. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thanksgiving Set to Be Milestone Date for Allegiant Stadium, Raiders - Video
Thanksgiving will be a big day for Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Raiders, as two major accomplishments are set to be hit by this date.
Raiders Win Second Thriller in 5 Days - VIDEO
The Raiders beat the Chargers 26-24 in the teams' second game in 5 days. The Raiders were able to stall Phillip Rivers and the Chargers offense in the final moments to seal the victory. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Short Week Ends In Victory, Beat Chargers 26-24
The Raiders beat the Chargers 26-24 in their second game in 5 days. Once again Karl Joseph and the Raiders defense came up big sealing, the game on an interception. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Chargers, 26-24 - Video
The Raiders beat the Charges 26-24 in the Thursday Night Football divisional matchup. The defense played a huge part in the win, as safety Erik Harris nabbed two interceptions for his team including a pick-six. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down the win and how the defense really stepped up against a division rival.
Raiders aim to stay ahead in AFC West | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The 4-4 Raiders are coming off a 31-24 win against the Detroit Lions in what was the first of a three-game home-stand in Oakland. Up next, the Silver and Black will look to keep their spot in second in the AFC West as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) on a short week. The Chargers are also coming off of a win against the Green Bay Packers. The team was able to hold Aaron Rodgers and company to just 11 points and will look to build off of that performance. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and show host Heidi Fang give a preview of the matchup, recap the Raiders win over the Lions and give an update on injuries heading in to the Thursday game.
Allegiant Stadium, Raiders Announce Ford Dealers as the Official Automotive Partner - Video
Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders have announced that the Desert Ford Dealers will be the Official Vehicle of the Raiders when the team debuts in Las Vegas in 2020. There are five Ford dealerships in Las Vegas: Ford Country, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center, and Team Ford. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the partnership announcement, as well as find out if Raiders players will only be driving Fords in the future.
County Approves Allegiant Stadium Sign Proposal - Video
The Clark County Zoning Commission has approved the Raiders’ request for waivers to development standards for signs planned for Allegiant Stadium. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the delays that led up to the approval, as well as speak to Raiders President Marc Badain about the news.
1-on-1 With Johnathan Abram: Halfway Through The Season - VIDEO
Guenther Hopes to Play Cornerback Isaiah Johnson - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther hopes to play cornerback Isaiah Johnson in Johnson's first game back from IR. Quarterback Derek Carr said he is glad to have wide receiver Tyrell Williams to throw to.
Short Week of Preparation Begins for Raiders - VIDEO
The Raiders hosted their only media availability on Tuesday as the team prepares to take on Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jon Gruden on Thursday Night Football - VIDEO
During his press conference on Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke out about teams having to play in Thursday Night Football games.
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Speaks Ahead of Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media ahead of the team's short practice week before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
Raiders release Brandon Marshall, Gruden Discusses Injuries and Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that the team has once again released linebacker Brandon Marshall in order to activate rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Gruden also discussed the injuries currently plaguing the team, his "hate" for Thursday Night Football and how it affects the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Late Game Heroics Help Raiders Beat Lions 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders were able to hold off the Detroit Lions 31-24 after a late game defensive stop from Safety Karl Joseph
Raiders Youthful Depth and Veteran Experience Key in Victory Over Lions- VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Karl Joseph react to Sunday's victory over the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Hold On Against Lions in Home Return - VIDEO
The Raiders played their first home game since week two on Sunday, defeating the Lions 31-24 after a defensive stop in the final seconds of the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Return Home to Beat Lions, 31-24 - Video
After five road games and over 27,000 miles traveled, the Raiders returned to the Coliseum to beat the Lions 31-24 on Sunday afternoon. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang discuss their three takeaways from the game.
Raiders Finish Preparations for the Lions - VIDEO
The Raiders practice week concluded Friday, and the team is set to return home to RingCentral Coliseum after their lengthy road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday after practice that Andre James and Rodney Hudson were both sore during practice and will be listed as questionable heading into Sundays game against the Lions. (LeAndre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Raiders Need to Prepare For Lions After Texans Loss | Vegas Nation Red Zone - Video
The Raiders continue to struggle against elite-level quarterbacks and lost to the Texans last week. The Raiders finally return to the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland to face off against the Lions. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and host Heidi Fang go over what the Raiders need to do to guarantee a win against the Lions.
Raiders Glad to Bring Back Brandon Marshall, Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the position the Raiders are glad to bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Running back Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, right, carries as Oakland Raiders defensive en ...
Crosby, Ferrell showed vast improvement vs. run in 2nd half
By Greg Bedard / RJ

Much of the aggressiveness of Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell in the pass rush came at cost to the defense overall in the first half, as the Raiders’ run defense was so porous you wondered why the Chargers even allowed an obviously wild Philip Rivers to throw the ball at all. The good news: it was much better in the second half.