48°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Greg A. Bedard

Crosby fading at the end of impressive rookie season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2019 - 5:38 pm
 

In many ways, the defensive performance by the Raiders in Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Chargers was one of its best of the season.

Certainly the run defense, which allowed the Chargers just 5 yards on 13 carries in the first half, forced them to become one-dimensional and that’s always easier to defend. And a 21-7 advantage plays right into a defense’s hands as well.

And while not everything was perfect — Clellin Ferrell still has issues in the run game, especially on the goal line, and Nevin Lawson seems to give up as many plays as he makes — that was a needed feel-good game for defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and most of his troops.

But there is one growing worry: rookie end Maxx Crosby, who has been a breath of fresh air most of this season, has seemed to hit the rookie wall in the past three games.

The rookie wall is used to describe when a first-year player, who is used to playing a shorter (12 games, spaced out) schedule in college, starts to become fatigued toward the end of their first NFL campaign. Many of these players have largely been going non-stop for a full calendar year.

Draft-eligible players almost immediately start draft workouts after their college season ends and those run right up until the draft, with pro days and private team workouts mixed in. Once drafted or signed, the players immediately are put into team rookie mini-camps and offseason practices. Most continue to work out for the off month before training camp, then it’s non-stop until the season ends.

That’s a huge adjustment — football is, however, a full-time job now — and most rookies have problems dealing with it at some point.

For much of the season, Crosby looked like he was going to run through the rookie wall. Of the 42 quarterback pressures he has posted on the season, 30 came in weeks 8-13. He was, in a word, spectacular. While he had some issues being disciplined in the run game — like Ferrell, Crosby loves to just get up field, often leaving huge holes to run in behind him — Crosby was largely a wrecking ball to the opposing offense.

When he wasn’t harassing the quarterback, he was chasing down ballcarriers from behind. As a two-way defensive end who is expected to rush the passer and play the run, Crosby was the most impressive rookie I’ve seen since J.J. Watt of the Texans and, at times, you’d swear Crosby was a young Watt.

But in the past three games, with the Raiders’ postseason hopes on the line, Crosby has largely disappeared. The man who appeared to affect every offensive play has gone long stretches without doing much at all. After averaging 3.4 quarterback pressures in the first 12 games of the season, Crosby has totaled three in the past three games.

In the 42-21 home loss to the Titans on Dec. 8, Crosby was nowhere to be found as Tennessee did whatever it wanted to on offense — 552 total yards, 5.0 yards per carry and a 140.4 passer rating for Ryan Tannehill. A win in that game would have the Raiders as the AFC sixth seed, needing just a win against Denver to qualify for the postseason. The Titans have a good offensive line and a pair of excellent tackles in Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin, but it had to be disappointing to not have Crosby register a single quarterback pressure.

Now, this isn’t to say Crosby has played poorly during his recent slump; he hasn’t. Actually, against the Chargers, Crosby played well with two pressures and two stuffed runs (1 yard or fewer outside of short yardage), and he was disciplined in what he did. But Raiders need him to be impactful to make this defense work against better offensive teams than the Chargers, and he hasn’t been.

Considering Crosby has gained 35 pounds from the end of his junior season at Eastern Michigan, it’s understandable why Crosby might be feeling a bit worn down.

Overall, with the Raiders all but eliminated from the postseason, Crosby’s recent slump isn’t a huge deal. Hopefully, lessons will be learned and applied next season because the Raiders will need a full, impactful 16 games — possibly more — from him if they expect to be in the playoffs in their first Las Vegas season.

Even as a fourth-round pick, Crosby has become that important to this team.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders place Trent Brown on IR, Hunter Renfrow hopeful to play Sunday. - VIDEO
A day after it was announced that he was selected to play in this season's Pro Bowl, the Raiders have place offensive tackle Trent Brown on injury reserve with a pectoral injury. The team also announced that they are hopeful rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will suit up on Sunday against the Chargers.
The NFL Apologizes For Incorrect Call on Carr's Slide - VIDEO
On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the NFL’s head of officiating called to apologize for the officials ruling quarterback Derek Carr's slide out of bounds late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Chaos erupts as Raiders exit Oakland with loss - VIDEO
In their final home game in Oakland, the Raiders allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to come back and win 20-16. The loss didn't sit well with fans who began to trash the field while the game was still in progress. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fall in Oakland Finale - VIDEO
The Raiders final home game of their second stint in Oakland ended in defeat when they to the Jaguars 20-16.
Raiders Fans Come Out in Full Force in Final Game Played in Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders could not bring home a victory for their fans in Oakland in their final game to ever be played inside the Oakland Coliseum as the team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-16. In this episode of Vegas Nation, we pay tribute to the team's fans, those in the Black Hole and beyond. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Reflect on Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 in their final game in Oakland. Erik Harris, Charles Woodson and Darren Waller all reflect on the history of the Raiders and their time in Oakland.
Raiders Hope To Win At Last Home Game | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders hope to win at their last home game in Oakland against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vegas Nation Red Zone co-hosts Heidi Fang and Ed Graney goes over their chances to win, and the fate of Derek Carr before coming to Las Vegas next year.
Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown questionable for final game in Oakland - VIDEO
On Friday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and offensive tackle Trent Brown were listed as questionable for the teams' final home game at the Oakland Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tahir Whitehead Nominated For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - VIDEO
The Raiders nominated linebacker Tahir Whitehead for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his contributions on and off the field.
Roster Turnover Opens Opportunities For Raiders Younger Talent - VIDEO
The Raiders have dealt with roster turnover all season, beginning when rookie safety Johnathan Abram was injured in the first game. The team's recent roster moves are allowing younger talent on defense the opportunity to showcase themselves as the season closes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Practices Wednesday - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, through it was only a walk through. The team will continue to evaluate him throughout the week to see if he will play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Raiders Make Roster Moves Ahead of Final Game in Oakland. - VIDEO
The Raiders made changes to their active roster and practice squad including waiving safety D.J. Swearinger and moving cornerback Daryl Worley back to play safety.
Jon Gruden Vows Change Ahead of Final Game in Oakland - VIDEO
"There will be changes" said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday following the Raiders 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have one final game in Oakland before they finish the season on the road and relocate to Las Vegas.
Another Blowout Loss Crushes Raiders Postseason Aspirations - VIDEO.
Three weeks in a row the Raiders have taken a loss by a huge deficit. Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans all but ends the Raiders chances of securing a wildcard spot in the AFC Playoffs in a season filled with many highs and lows.
Raiders Lose Third Straight, Fall to Titans 42-21
After losing two straight games on the road the Raiders were back in Oakland looking to right the ship with a shot at postseason play on the line against the Tennessee Titans. After a tightly contested first half the Titans were able to pull away, winning 42-21.
Raiders Playoff Hopes Fade with 42-21 Loss to the Titans - Video
The Raiders lost their third straight game in their return to Oakland. The Titans took over the game in the second half scoring 21 unanswered points. Though the Raiders are still in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot, their chances faded drastically with the 42-21 loss. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How The Raiders Can Beat The Titans | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders will face off against the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday. Sports Columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation Red Zone host Heidi Fang go over the matchup and how the Raiders need to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill in check.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that rookie running back Josh Jacobs would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Out Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown will not play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Brandon Parker will be replacing him due to David Sharpe dealing with a calf injury.
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) during an NFL football game against the Los Ange ...
Gruden getting last laugh on Cooper trade
By / RJ

Mike Tomlin won’t be winning coach of the year, the Patriots could benefit from Steelers loss, Seahawks hammered with injuries and what makes Saints WR Michael Thomas so good.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an N ...
Top 8 teams stay the same in Bedard’s Weekly by the Dozen
By Greg A. Bedard / RJ

Forget Drew Brees’ TD record, Michael Thomas (133 receptions) is poised to obliterate Marvin Harrison’s single-season catch mark (143). Now that’s a record.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden argues a call in the fourth quarter during an NFL footbal ...
Raiders’ loss a cruel twist of fate, but well deserved
By Greg A. Bedard / RJ

Jon Gruden played with fire all season and once again was burned in a way that led the Black Hole to shower their heroes with garbage and plenty of boos.