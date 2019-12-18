Top eight teams stay the same in Bedard’s Weekly By the Dozen

Forget Drew Brees’ TD record, Michael Thomas (133 receptions) is poised to obliterate Marvin Harrison’s single-season catch mark (143). Now that’s a record.

Projecting the 12 teams most deserving of playoff berths, and then ranking them heading into Week 16.

1. Baltimore (12-2)

GM Eric DeCosta should get some love for his additions of key players Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram.

This week: at Cleveland (6-8). Last week’s ranking: 1.

2. San Francisco (11-3)

The loss to the Falcons actually didn’t matter — two wins still get the 49ers a bye — and the rest for Richard Sherman was probably wise.

This week: vs. Rams (8-6), Saturday. Last week’s ranking: 2.

3. New Orleans (11-3)

Forget Drew Brees’ TD record, Michael Thomas (133 receptions) is poised to obliterate Marvin Harrison’s single-season catch mark (143). Now that’s a record.

This week: at Tennessee (8-6). Last week’s ranking: 3.

4. Seattle (11-3)

The Seahawks became the second team in league history (Houston, 1978) to win 10 games by one score or fewer in a season.

This week: vs. Arizona (4-9-1). Last week’s ranking: 4.

5. Kansas City (10-4)

Really smart move for the Chiefs to claim former Cardinals and Ravens DE Terrell Suggs. He’ll help their pass rush and run defense. Patriots probably didn’t like it.

This week: at Chicago (7-7). Last week’s ranking: 5.

6. New England (11-3)

The Patriots might have seriously erred playing a diminished Julian Edelman (left knee tendon) vs. Bengals (now 1-13).

This week: vs. Buffalo (10-4), Saturday. Last week’s ranking: 6.

7. Green Bay (11-3)

Packers survived huge drops by Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison vs. Bears. They won’t vs. Minnesota.

This week: at Minnesota (10-4), Monday. Last week’s ranking: 7.

8. Minnesota (10-4)

A lot of players seemed concerned about the shoulder injury suffered by team MVP Dalvin Cook in the victory over the Chargers. Minnesota needs him vs. Packers.

This week: vs. Green Bay (11-3), Monday. Last week’s ranking: 8.

9. Houston (9-5)

Speedy WR Will Fuller should be an NFL MVP candidate. Texans are 2-2 without him, 7-3 with him as the offense is much harder to defend.

This week: at Tampa Bay (7-7), Saturday. Last week’s ranking: 10.

10. Buffalo (10-4)

If Josh Allen is a good quarterback (he’s not), then he should deliver a victory against a ripe New England squad.

This week: at New England (11-3), Saturday. Last week’s ranking: 11.

11. Tennessee (8-6)

Steelers have a slightly easier road to clinch the sixth seed, but we’re sticking with Tennessee because it’s a better all-round team.

This week: vs. New Orleans (11-3). Last week’s ranking: 9.

12. Dallas (7-7)

Maybe the Cowboys coaches finally realized the offense must run through Zeke Elliott (123 yards vs. Rams, first 100-yard day in five games) and not Dak Prescott for the team to win.

This week: at Philadelphia (7-7). Last week’s ranking: 12.

Dropped out: None.

Knocking on the door: Pittsburgh (8-6), Philadelphia (7-7), L.A. Rams (8-6).

