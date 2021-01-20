63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
In The Outdoors

Annual SHOT show goes on, only virtually this year

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 2:28 pm
 
Attendees at the 2020 SHOT Show gathered at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas to talk about al ...
Attendees at the 2020 SHOT Show gathered at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas to talk about all things hunting and shooting. Due to COVID-19, the National Shooting Sports Foundation moved the show into the virtual world for 2021 but plan on returning to Nevada in 2022. (Doug Nielsen)

In January 2020, more than 60,000 professionals representing various aspects of the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry filled the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas for the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show. They came from around the world to walk crowded aisles lined with exhibits, meet old friends and make new industry acquaintances.

One year later, the miles of aisles that have welcomed SHOT Show attendees to Las Vegas for the past 22 years are empty. In fact, they were never even laid out on the Expo Center’s concrete floors. Also gone are the crowds that have historically filled those aisles, along with the exhibitors that have lined them. All are images that are disappointing to even think about and reminders of COVID-19 and its impacts.

Luckily, for industry folks and consumers alike, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which owns the SHOT Show, subscribes to the philosophy that “the show must go on.” And it has, but like so many of things in life, it has done so in the virtual world.

Billed as SHOT Show on Demand, the event kicked off Monday as originally planned, but rather than walking through aisles, attendees click their way through a comprehensive website with exhibitors arranged by their product category. In some ways it reminds me of flipping through the pages of the Sears Roebuck Christmas catalog as a kid.

First stop on my SHOT Show tour was the New Product Showcase with its 513 entries. There were some products I clicked on by, and there were a few that caught my eye. One is a new offering from the folks at Vortex Optics that may be of interest to those who may be thinking of upgrading their binoculars.

The Wisconsin-based company has added what it calls an onboard ballistic solution to the multifaceted range-finding capabilities already built into its FURY HD 5000 binoculars. This ballistic solution uses what Vortex calls Applied Ballistics, thus the new version of these 10 x 42 field glasses is identified as the FURY HD 5000 AB.

So, what is an onboard ballistic solution? It is the ability of the binocular to capture real time environmental data that can affect ballistic performance in the field, such as temperature, humidity, pressure and wind direction. The binoculars then apply that data to custom ballistic profiles the user can create using the FURY HD cell phone app and upload into the binocular.

Those profiles include information about the projectile, including its weight, length and ballistic coefficient, as well as sight-in data, muzzle velocity and the twist rate of the firearm’s rifling. To help folks get started, the binoculars come preloaded with profiles for the .308, 6.5 Creedmoor and the 5.56 cartridges.

Once your custom ballistic profiles have been synced between your phone and the binoculars, you can put the phone away. It is not needed again unless you need to make some changes. In addition to its onboard capabilities, Vortex has added the ability for the FURY HD binoculars to communicate with third party devices such as those made by Kestrel and Garmin. Weather data they collect can be transferred directly into the binoculars.

According to the folks at Vortex, with all that data, the Applied Ballistic solver can provide all the information you need to make the shot and you can read it right in the binoculars’ display with the push of a button. If you do not want to use the ballistic mode, that is fine too. The option is yours. Expect to pay $1,999.99 for these binoculars.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
2
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
3
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
4
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
5
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The shorelines of Lake Mohave and Lake Mead can be rugged and challenging for anglers to access ...
Fishing opportunities abundant in Southern Nevada
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, two of America’s largest recreational waterways, are less than an hour’s drive away.

The COVID-19 pandemic led many to take up traditional outdoor sports like fishing and boating f ...
America returns to its outdoor roots during pandemic
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

As spring temperatures arrived, people who had spent weeks confined to their homes went outside to seek solace in the natural world.

Mike Garcia, of Henderson, enjoys fly-fishing for trout at the urban ponds in the Las Vegas Val ...
A fishing rod under the Christmas tree a welcome sight
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

No matter how young or how experienced an angler might be, there is an excitement that comes with throwing your bait from a new rod and reel for the first time.

Firearms have long been a traditional holiday gift. Participation in the shooting sports is som ...
Do your homework before purchasing firearm for Christmas
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

For hunters, a popular gift option is a firearm. But there are some things to consider before putting a firearm on your gift list either as a giver or a receiver.

An angler recently enjoys a day of fishing at Lake Mead, a pastime that has seen an upsurge in ...
To cure COVID-19 cabin fever, people flock to outdoors
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Americans have turned to campgrounds, hiking trails and fishable waters in numbers so large that parks have taken steps to limit the number of campers.

If you are looking for a fun do-it-yourself project, bleaching a pick-up skull is an inexpensiv ...
Preserving animal’s skull is an easy, inexpensive project
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The bighorn ram had been dead long enough that the horn sheaths had been separated from the skull by critters scavenging for a meal. We had happened upon a treasure.

Brandon Foley, of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, recommends looking for quail in the bot ...
Quail hunters can look forward to an average season
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

“This will be a great season compared to what we have experienced in the last 15 or more years,” said a small game biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Trevis Lee of Henderson enjoys fly-fishing for trout on a cool fall day in the high country. Th ...
Honoring veterans a year-round mission for fly-fishing group
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review Journal

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled veterans