105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
In The Outdoors

Campfire tradition in hunting camps in jeopardy this fall

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 12:53 pm
 
Few things are as important to the camping experience as swapping tales around a campfire, but ...
Few things are as important to the camping experience as swapping tales around a campfire, but with habitat conditions on the dry side, it may be necessary to forgo that experience during the 2021 hunting season. (Doug Nielsen)

One of the benefits of living in Nevada is the access outdoor enthusiasts have to wide open spaces on millions of acres of public land.

Land managed by the Bureau of Land Management alone totals nearly 48 million acres, and much of it is open to hunting, fishing, camping and other recreational activities.

So too are the nearly 6 million acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service that fall within the Silver State. For those of us who were born and raised in the Southwest, access to these wide-open spaces is woven into the fabric of our lives.

As summer gives way to fall, as they have for generations, hunters will take to these open spaces in search of big game, upland birds and yes, even waterfowl.

Along the way we will do some camping and maybe some fishing, but as we do, it is important to remember that we are not out there alone. Each of us shares our open spaces with others. Some people who hunt and fish, and some who do not.

The point is we will not be out there alone. What we do affects those around us. That is why there are regulations governing what we do. Outdoor ethics should determine the rest.

Despite recent weather patterns that have brought monsoonal rains to parts of Southern Nevada, the state and its natural resources remain in a long-term drought. As a result, much of the state is dry and subject to wildland fires.

Anyone who has spent time in the Nevada outdoors during the past decade or so has seen the impact of wildland fires on the landscape, especially in the northern parts of state where they have destroyed large swaths of winter range needed for the survival of such species as pronghorn and mule deer.

Due to the ongoing drought and dry conditions on the landscape, we may have to forgo the campfire tradition in our hunting camps this fall.

As citizens it is our responsibility to follow any fire restrictions put in place to prevent those fires, and as hunters we have an ethical obligation to protect the habitat. Even when that may mean forgoing family traditions, such as making smores.

Current statewide fire restrictions issued by the BLM prohibit the following:

1. Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

2. Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing to burn; explosives or explosive material, including binary explosive targets.

3. Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. [Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition are always prohibited on public lands].

4. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting devise properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.”

Additional restrictions are in place for the BLM’s Southern Nevada District. They include prohibitions against the following:

1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal BBQ or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel).

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

3. Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.”

The BLM also recommends that recreationists have a shovel in their possession along with a fire extinguisher and at least five gallons of water in case a fire somehow begins.

You can find the most current restrictions and information about both active and inactive fires online at www.nevadafireinfo.org/. The site offers an interactive map that may be of help when you are planning your hunt and could help you avoid areas with active fires.

It would be good to have that site along with the National Weather Service site in your list of favorites.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$293K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
5
Las Vegas real estate executive charged with securities fraud
Las Vegas real estate executive charged with securities fraud
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
You don’t have to fish big water to catch hungry trout. Even a small ranch pond can provid ...
Fly-and-bubble method fun, underrated way to fish
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

With the fly-and-bubble method, a clear plastic bubble is placed onto the fishing line and followed by about four to six feet of leader, to which your fly is tied.

Hunters who were unlucky in Nevada’s big-game tag draw may want to try their luck in the B ...
Utah an option for those denied hunting permits in Nevada
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

If you have been unable to fill the hunting dates on your calendar, you may want to consider one of Utah’s remaining deer or elk permits, or an antlerless permit.

The amount of quality forage in the spring and summer months has a direct impact on a deer’s ...
Exceptional drought taking steep toll on outdoor pursuits
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Wildlife are impacted as well. Habitat conditions are in rough shape. Plants and soils are both dry, and even the creosote bushes in the Mojave Desert look stressed.

The white ring surrounding Lake Mead is a testament to the reality of the long-term drought tha ...
White ring is stark reminder of Lake Mead water drought
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Lake Mead has dropped almost 143 feet from an elevation of 1,214.14 feet in 2000 to 1,071.77 feet as of Tuesday. That makes the lake about 37 percent full.

Within this photo are lands administered by the Nevada Division of State Parks where hunting is ...
Scouting the hunting area key to having successful hunt
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

While scouting for animals, travel routes, food and water sources is all part of the process, early on focus on things like learning access roads and wilderness area boundaries.

Bass Pro Shops and the Cabela’s Outdoor Fund presented the National Park Service and the Get ...
Life jackets are lifesavers on Memorial Day weekend
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Statistics show that most boating-related fatalities involve the victim’s failure to wear a serviceable and proper fitting life jacket.