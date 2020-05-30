94°F
In The Outdoors

Deadlines for big-game tags in Arizona, Utah approaching

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
May 30, 2020 - 9:00 am
 

If you were one of the unlucky applicants in Nevada’s 2020 big-game tag draw, you are not yet out of luck. Arizona and Utah are both accepting applications for fall hunting seasons, but you do not want to spend a lot of time mulling it over. Their application deadlines are fast approaching.

If you would like to hunt in the Grand Canyon State, you have the option of applying for permit tags that will allow you to hunt deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison or sandhill crane. All applications must be submitted online at www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw and be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. June 9. In the summer months, Nevada and Arizona are both on the same time.

The folks at AZGFD recommend submitting your application before the last day to avoid issues that might be associated with a last-minute rush. You will need a valid hunting license to apply in the draw. Non-resident adults and youth hunters ages 10-17 must purchase a combination hunting and fishing license. The cost is $160 for adults, but only $5 for the youth license.

In addition to the permit tags available through the drawing, Arizona also offers nonpermit tags, or over-the-counter tags, for archery-only deer (with some unit restrictions), archery-only javelina, limited opportunity elk, mountain lion, bear and junior-only turkey.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources is accepting applications for antlerless hunts. Tags, known as permits in The Beehive State, are available for cow elk, cow moose, doe deer and ewe bighorn sheep. This is the first year ewe hunts have been available in Utah, but you cannot apply for a ewe and cow moose permit in the same year. You to have to choose between the two.

According to the DWR, “depending on the age, a cow elk can provide between 120 to nearly 200 pounds of boneless meat. That meat can then be eaten in a variety of ways, including hamburger, roasts, steaks, stews, stir-fry or in fajitas. A doe deer will provide approximately 40 pounds of boneless meat.”

As with Arizona, Utah requires applicants to have a valid hunting or combination license before you can apply for a permit, bonus point or a preference point. You can buy it beforehand or as part of the application process. The DWR will accept applications for its antlerless permits at www.utah-hunt.com until 11 p.m. June 18.

Here in Nevada, hunters who were unsuccessful in drawing a deer tag in the main draw can try their luck again by applying for one of the tags that were not allocated during the main draw. The number of available tags is not huge, but the second draw does represent another opportunity to go hunting. The list of leftover tags includes 238 junior tags and 302 archery deer tags.

The junior tags are available in unit 032, 57 tags; units 101-109, 167 tags; and units 141-145, 14 tags. The leftover archery tags are distributed across four areas. There are 51 tags in unit 032, 37 in 035, 185 in units 101-109 and 29 in units 141-145. Nevada’s second draw will get underway June 8 with a June 15 deadline. Results will be posted by July 8.

And in case you are feeling lucky, for just $5 apiece you can purchase as many raffle tickets as you want for the Nevada Dream Tag drawing conducted by The Community Foundation of Western Nevada. This drawing offers participants the chance to the win statewide tags for six species: desert bighorn sheep, California bighorn sheep, bull elk, mule deer, pronghorn or black bear. Ticket sales close June 30. Details and tickets are available at nvdreamtag.org/.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

