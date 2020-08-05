Dove hunters need to take time to find best hunting spots

Four weeks. That is all that stands between wing shooters and opening day of the 2020 mourning dove hunting season, which gets underway Tuesday,

When hunting doves in the desert, something as simple as an old corral will attract mourning doves or other upland game birds looking for seeds or water left behind by passing rainstorms. (Doug Nielsen)

Four weeks. That is all that stands between wing shooters and opening day of the 2020 mourning dove hunting season, which gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Nevada and the neighboring states of Arizona, Utah and California.

No matter what your hunting preference, there is sure to be a location somewhere in the four-state area that will provide the attributes you are seeking. Of course, to find those areas you may want to do some preseason scouting and a little research.

Luckily, someone invented the internet a few years ago, so there is an abundance of information available to those who are willing to put in the screen time. But do not overlook the value of spending time behind the wheel. Nothing can top a first-hand look at the terrain, and you just might happen upon a real honey hole.

For those of you who have hunted the same location for years, this step will give you a chance to see if your old standby is still available. It does not take much development to do away with a traditional hunting spot.

Old timers have seen that happen time and again in Southern Nevada over the past 30 years or so. Few things can be as frustrating as showing up at your favorite spot on opening day only to find it replaced by something man-made or changed in such a way that doves no longer visit.

Since dove hunting is typically associated with agricultural interests, private property is sure to be an issue in many places. The good thing is you still have time before opening day to ask for the permission you need to access private land, but do not wait until the last minute. If you do, chances are the landowner will turn you down.

If you are turned down, be respectful and move on. How you react today could open the gate next time around or close it permanently, no only for you but also for other hunters who might come after. If you are lucky enough to have standing permission to hunt someone’s place, be courteous enough to touch base with them ahead of opening day. Doing so will also give you the chance to verify ownership has not changed since your last visit.

When you are given permission to hunt someone’s private property, be sure to express your gratitude and treat their property as you would expect them to treat yours. Picking up after oneself is the first step toward showing that gratitude. So when you do go hunting, take the time to clean up when you are done. Do not overlook your expended shotshells. They can do a number on expensive farming equipment.

This also is a good practice when hunting on public land. After all, each of us are part owners in that great resource. Those who choose to leave their trash behind give us all a black eye.

As you start your preseason scouting, keep in mind that mourning doves are a migratory bird and it is still quite warm,not only here but in places further north. That means you probably are not going to see many birds on the landscape until things start to cool down in places like northern Idaho. Until that happens, the birds you do see will most likely be residents.

Those resident birds can give you some insight into where you can find birds when the migration begins, but you also will want to focus on characteristics that attract migrating birds.

Doves need three things — a roost, water and food. They are seed-eating birds and eat on the ground. That is why cultivated fields are a good place to start your search, but do not overlook seeds available in the desert. Sunflower patches and mesquite stands are good places to start.

When searching for a place to set up for the hunt, look for flight paths that lead from roosting areas to water sources and feeding areas. They will visit both just like clockwork every morning and again in the late afternoon. Doves prefer to follow structure such as tree lines, powerline corridors and the edge of dried lake beds.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com