Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn gets involved with Southern Nevada wildlife

Project director Mike Ackerman speaks with Brett Jefferson of the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn during the public scoping meeting for the proposed expansion of the Nevada Test and Training Range at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

When it comes to wildlife conservation, there are those who talk about it and those who get their hands dirty doing it. Unfortunately, it is the talkers who tend to get noticed while the doers fly under the radar.

Here in Southern Nevada, the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn is a group of conservation doers who put not only their money but also their time where their mouth is. While they do have monthly meetings where the talk happens, they spend most of their group time getting sweaty and dirty on behalf of Nevada’s wildlife.

I first became familiar with the Fraternity back in the early 1990s during a conservation project funded by that organization. The project involved the installation of large water tanks in an area so remote that all the required materials had to be flown in by helicopter. Those tanks were to be part of a self-contained system that collects and stores rainwater for the benefit of desert bighorn sheep.

A large group of Fraternity volunteers, climbed their way into a narrow canyon in the Muddy Mountains and with picks and shovels built a platform on which the tanks were eventually placed. The group was composed of business owners, laborers, professionals and retirees, all working side by side for the conservation of desert bighorn sheep.

In the canyon above the tanks, volunteers repaired a small dam built in prior years so rainwater trapped behind it could be channeled through a pipe down the canyon to the tanks. From the tanks, water would be fed into a drinker that can be accessed not only by bighorn sheep but also by other wildlife species.

For hours, the volunteers worked as sweat rolled down their faces and blisters tore open on their hands, but no one complained. Instead, they laughed, told jokes and shared stories of projects past. At day’s end the group packed up their tools and hiked back down the canyon, leaving behind a source of water that benefits multiple wildlife species as well as bighorn sheep and taking with them the sense of satisfaction that comes to those who do.

The Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn was founded in 1964 as a non-profit, all volunteer organization. It has no salaried staff. All the money raised by the organization goes directly to conservation projects that will help “keep Desert Bighorn Sheep on the mountain.”

Through the years, the Fraternity has worked with the Nevada Department of Wildlife and other conservation organizations to build 115 water developments across the Southern Nevada landscape. According to the Fraternity, those developments provide a total storage capacity of 732,000 gallons.

In addition to water developments, the Fraternity also provides funding to assist with other aspects of bighorn sheep conservation such as the state’s sheep trapping and transplant program. The organizations contributions have helped to restore sheep to much of their historic range from which they had been extirpated. In the late 1960s the state’s bighorn sheep population numbered about 2,500 animals. Today there are more than 12,000 statewide, inclusive of the state’s three sheep species. Desert bighorn account for approximately 10,000 of those animals.

The Fraternity is funded through donations, membership fees and money generated through its annual banquet and auction. The 53rd banquet will take place Saturday, May 20, at the South Point Hotel and Casino. The doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. More information about the banquet and the Fraternity can be found online at www.desertbighorn.com/.

Safe Boating Week

The annual boating season officially begins Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately, with boating season comes fatalities. In 2015, the U.S. Coast documented more than 4,150 recreational boating accidents that resulted in 626 deaths, 2,613 injuries and $42 million in property damage.

Near the top of the list of primary contributing factors to those accidents are operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout and excessive speed.

According to a news release from National Safe Boating Council, “statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.” Don’t forget to wear yours.

