Hard water beckons to anglers

Eagle Valley Reservoir has iced over and anglers are pulling trout through the hard water. The same is true at Comins Lake outside of Ely.

In this Dec. 27, 2019 photo Matthew Driskell, right, looks on as Taylor Baker uses an auger to drill a fishing hole into the ice on Sand Lake in Anchorage, Alaska. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Though relatively mild temperatures have slowed the formation of ice on some Nevada waters, Eagle Valley Reservoir has iced over and anglers are pulling trout through the hard water. The same is true at Comins Lake outside of Ely.

Eagle Valley Reservoir is located within the boundaries of Spring Valley State Park about 26 miles northeast of Pioche on state route 322 in Lincoln County. The 59-acre impoundment is home to three species of trout as well as largemouth bass. While rainbows and tiger trout generally provide most of the action, the reservoir is known for producing some big brown trout during the winter months.

Pioche resident Donald Gent caught a 28-inch brown in January 2010 that weighed in at 9-pounds 6-ounces and took its rightful position as the reservoir’s new record.

Echo Canyon Reservoir is just 13 miles southeast of Pioche and 11 miles south of Eagle Valley. So an angler can easily fish both waters on the same day. Echo Canyon generally freezes much later than its neighbor and thaws first, but it can provide good trout fishing while the ice lasts.

The campgrounds at these parks are available with limited amenities during the winter months. There are more developed lodging options available in Ursine, Pioche and Caliente. Rooms are limited, so you may want to call ahead.

Comins Lake is located along U.S. Highway 50 approximately seven miles outside of Ely and serves as the centerpiece to Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. When full, the reservoir covers more than 400 acres. It is home to rainbow and brown trout and largemouth bass. In recent days, anglers have found good action for trout.

Due to the rather productive insect nursery in this reservoir, its trout are known for growing into thick-bodied, hard-fighting fish. This reservoir holds its ice until late into the spring. So even when ice on other waters has thinned considerably or even disappeared, Comins might well be the place to go for late season hard-water fishing.

Because of its proximity to Ely, anglers who fish Comins Lake have ready access to hotels and multiple food establishments. Those who find themselves in need of tackle and other supplies can find them at Sportsworld, the local sporting goods store.

Another popular ice-fishing destination in the Ely area is Cave Lake. Located in Cave Lake State Park, just minutes from Comins, Cave Lake is a popular destination for ice fishermen. It’s one you will want to put on your list of destinations. However, the lake is currently inaccessible due to repair work on the dam and other areas of the reservoir.

Other ice fishing options can be found in Southern Utah. But because they are generally located at higher elevations, snow accumulation can hinder access. Be sure to check road and weather conditions before leaving home. One of the more popular destinations is Panguitch Lake on the east side of Cedar Mountain between the communities of Cedar City and Panguitch.

Located at about 8,200 feet in elevation, Panguitch Lake is known for producing large trout that will bend your fishing rod. The lake is home to rainbow, Bear Lake cutthroat, tiger trout and the occasional brown trout.

Further to the east is Fish Lake and its wide variety of fish that include Lake Trout, Kokanee Salmon and multiple trout species. Among them are rainbow, tiger, brown, brook and cutthroat varieties.

One doesn’t need a lot of specialized equipment to pursue an ice fishing adventure, but an ice auger is essential. An auger resembles a large drill and cuts a hole through the ice. They are available in manual, electric and gas-powered models. You can chip your way through 18 inches of ice, but why? Especially when an auger will do the job in a fraction of the time and produce a much cleaner hole.

Once you have drilled through the ice, the next challenge is keeping the hole from freezing over. You can do that by using an ice ladle — essentially a large slotted spoon — to scoop out the ice as it begins to form in the hole.

Though you can purchase specialized rods for ice fishing, it isn’t necessary. Any normal spinning or spincasting rod will do the trick. Be sure to verify ice conditions before venturing away from the shoreline. Thin ice can be unforgiving.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com