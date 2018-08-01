Know TSA rules when flying with guns during big game season

With big game seasons set to begin, no doubt some of you are planning to hunt in other states or in Canada. If so, that means you will soon find yourself waiting in line to check in your gear at an airline ticket counter.

When you do, make sure everything is in order when it comes to your archery tackle or firearm. That will save you a lot of problems and a misunderstanding or two.

Though the Transportation Security Administration has the final say in determining what’s permitted in your luggage, each airline has its own rules, too. They can’t be more permissive than the TSA, but they can be more restrictive. And some airlines exercise that prerogative.

Also, keep in mind that you need to be familiar with firearms regulations not only at your destination but also at any layover locations along the way. Some states on the eastern seaboard aren’t friendly to lawful gun owners who have the misfortune of missing a connection at an airport within their state’s boundaries while legally traveling with a firearm in their luggage.

In addition, the TSA recommends that traveling hunters check with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for information and requirements that apply to international destinations.

According to the TSA website, each firearm you plan on traveling with must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. So, too, must your magazines. You must declare your firearm, and TSA personnel will ask you to open the case to verify compliance with the agency’s regulations, but otherwise you should retain the key or combination.

At no time should you try to carry any firearm part in your carry-on bags. The only exception is your rifle scope.

The TSA also requires that all ammunition must be transported in checked luggage, though anything that does not exceed .75 caliber can be packed in the same hard-sided case as the firearm. The ammunition must be packed in a box or container designed specifically for that purpose.

Those of you who plan to travel with a muzzleloading rifle or shotgun have a tough row to hoe. Dealing with the firearm itself is the easy part. It’s illegal to bring black powder, any black powder substitute, primers or percussion caps on board an airplane. Carry-on or checked luggage doesn’t matter.

Depending on your final destination, you might need to ship those supplies to your outfitter ahead of time or make arrangements with your guide to purchase them for you. But if you are anything like me and don’t like to turn anything like that over to someone else, you might need to consider purchasing your muzzleloading supplies from a local vendor before heading to your campsite.

Archers can transport their bows and arrows in checked baggage but not in carry-on bags. It probably goes without saying, but when flying with archery tackle, a soft-sided case is out of the question. Protect your gear with a quality hard-sided case and use a lock.

For your return flight, the TSA permits hunters to travel with antlers in checked and carry-on baggage, but the airlines have strict rules governing their transport and packaging. Be sure to verify that an airline permits antlers on the plane before you make travel plans.

You can begin your preparations at tsa.gov. At the bottom left-hand corner of the page is a menu list that includes a link labeled “Traveling with Firearms.” Another location with information that could impact outdoor enthusiasts is the “What can I bring?” page in the travel section of the website.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.