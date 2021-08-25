91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
In The Outdoors

Mourning dove season kicks off fall hunting season

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 10:26 am
 
When looking for doves in the open desert, small pockets of water like this one may be all that ...
When looking for doves in the open desert, small pockets of water like this one may be all that you need to find what you are looking for. The birds need three things — food, water and a roost. (Doug Nielsen)

Early morning temperatures have begun to drop, if only a little. That means fall is on its way and with it the annual fall hunting season.

Though some big game hunting seasons already have begun in Nevada, it’s the first day of the annual mourning dove season that has long been viewed as the unofficial opener for the fall hunting season, which includes various upland game bird, waterfowl and most big game hunts.

As it has for as long as I can remember, the 2021 mourning dove season is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the tristate area that encompasses Nevada, Utah and Arizona. In Nevada and Utah, the season runs straight through to Oct. 30, but Arizona divides its dove season into a two-week early season that ends Sept. 15 and a late season that begins Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

All three states offer generous bag limits of 15 birds daily and 45 in possession. In Arizona, however, no more than 10 of 15 birds taken in a day may be white-winged doves. Neither of the states have limits on Eurasian-collared doves, but in Utah they must remain fully feathered so they can be clearly identified and won’t count in your dove bag.

To help with identification, Arizona requires hunters to leave one fully feathered wing attached to all doves until you reach your permanent residence or the location where the birds will be consumed.

Mourning doves are not only one of the most popular game birds in America but also one the most numerous. According to the 2021 Mourning Dove Status Report published by the U.S. Fish Wildlife Service, there were an estimated 194 million mourning doves in the U.S. as of Sept. 1, 2020.

Although mourning doves will winter in much of their breeding range, which stretches from southern Canada to Central America, most migrate from northern climes to warmer areas in the southern U.S., Mexico and points further south. It is these migrating birds that provide most of the hunting opportunity found outside of urban areas and account for amazing harvest numbers in Arizona.

During the 2019-2020 dove season, 17,400 hunters harvested an estimated 355,900 mourning doves in The Grand Canyon State. That is a harvest rate of about 20.4 birds per hunter. In Utah and Nevada respectively, hunters harvested 26,400 and 7,600 birds, but their seasons are limited to early season dates while Arizona offers its late season.

Those numbers reflect data collected through the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program (HIP) in which all hunters of migratory birds are required to enroll.

Arizona also is home to what many consider to be the dove hunting capitol of the world, the community of Yuma. All you have to do is take Highway 95 south past Lake Havasu and keep driving. You will find it. The community hosts multiple special events each year, including a World Championship dove cook-off.

Here in Southern Nevada, most of what were once local dove hunting hotspots have been bladed over for development. That said, hunters can find good hunting opportunity at the Overton, Key Pittman and Kirch Wildlife Management Areas, as well as the Pahranagat and Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuges.

If you prefer a setting that is a little less formal, you can find some good hunting in the open desert on public lands near agricultural areas in northern Clark County and Lincoln County. The keys to finding the birds are water, food and a roost. Doves need all three.

While opening day gets the most attention, keep in mind that since doves are a migratory bird, some of the best hunting takes place later in September after most hunters have moved on to other things.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
2
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
3
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
4
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
5
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A mule deer buck leaps across a meadow southeast of St. George, Utah near the Utah/Arizona bord ...
Antler growth good indicator of mule deer buck’s health
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

When habitat conditions are prime, you can expect to see good antler growth. But when habitat conditions are on the decline, you can expect to see just the opposite.

Few things are as important to the camping experience as swapping tales around a campfire, but ...
Campfire tradition in hunting camps in jeopardy this fall
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

It is our responsibility to follow any fire restrictions put in place, even when that may mean forgoing family traditions, such as making smores.

You don’t have to fish big water to catch hungry trout. Even a small ranch pond can provid ...
Fly-and-bubble method fun, underrated way to fish
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

With the fly-and-bubble method, a clear plastic bubble is placed onto the fishing line and followed by about four to six feet of leader, to which your fly is tied.

Hunters who were unlucky in Nevada’s big-game tag draw may want to try their luck in the B ...
Utah an option for those denied hunting permits in Nevada
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

If you have been unable to fill the hunting dates on your calendar, you may want to consider one of Utah’s remaining deer or elk permits, or an antlerless permit.

The amount of quality forage in the spring and summer months has a direct impact on a deer’s ...
Exceptional drought taking steep toll on outdoor pursuits
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Wildlife are impacted as well. Habitat conditions are in rough shape. Plants and soils are both dry, and even the creosote bushes in the Mojave Desert look stressed.