Picking the right vessel for your kayak fishing trip

Today’s fishing-specific kayak designs offer anglers both stability and comfort. The Jackson Big Rig is designed for anglers that prefer a little more room than standard models offer, as well the stability to cast from a standing position. (Doug Nielsen)

During the past decade or so, kayak fishing has become one of the fastest growing segments of the recreational fishing world. So much so that manufacturers have created full lines of kayaks designed just for fishing. Long gone are the days when kayak fishing simply meant hanging a rod over the side of a plastic hull with a thin, foam seat attached.

Today’s fishing kayaks are not only designed to get an angler and his gear on the water but also to keep him there. The seats on many of these boats are built with an angler’s comfort in mind. In some ways they resemble a lawn chair with short legs, but they are built to support an angler’s low back and facilitate the paddling process.

On some makes and models, the seat can be adjusted from a low position with a paddling focus to a high position for fishing. My guess is that most anglers leave the seat in the high position unless their plans call for paddling a long distance. The high position makes it easier to see into the water when you are looking for a fish or their likely hiding spot. The point is that you now have a choice.

Stability is another factor in angler comfort. Few things can be more disconcerting than sitting atop a boat that feels like it is about to squirt out from under you every time a wave passes. That feeling is precisely why I have long avoided canoes. They always seemed to be a bit squirrelly.

Knowing that anglers need a stable platform from which to cast and reel in their catch, kayak designers have gone to great lengths to create hulls that are just that. In fact, many of the newest hull designs make it possible for an adventurous angler to stand up while fishing. That has been a big draw for bass anglers who prefer to stand up because they feel that high position makes it easier for them to sight fish.

That standability also has attracted the attention of fly-anglers who often find it easier to cast while standing than from a seated position. Will they one-day replace the popular float tube? Probably not, but fishing kayaks do offer fly-anglers with an option that can make it a little easier to fish big waters like Lake Mead or Lake Mohave.

Generally, that stability comes from greater hull width than you will find on a touring kayak. Increased width comes at the cost of boat speed, but fishing speed is not as important as the stability and confidence the wider hull design provides.

In addition to angler comfort, kayak manufacturers also have taken the safety and comfort of your fishing gear into consideration. The folks at Johnson Outdoors, makers of the Old Town and Ocean Kayak brands, have included mounting plates where anglers can affix rod holders and other equipment without drilling holes in their kayak’s hull.

Jackson Kayak and other manufacturers now include a built-in track system for mounting rod holders, electronics and other gear. The track system also provides anglers with the ability to move their gear around to fit different fishing situations. The Jackson Big Rig includes rod troughs where an angler can secure rods in a horizontal position, with the tips placed inside a protective covering made of hard plastic. Those come in handy when fishing flooded brush.

If you are thinking about getting into kayak fishing, you may want to go with a friend who has an extra boat or rent one from a livery. If you rent one, be sure to ask specifically for a fishing kayak so you get the feel of something designed for fishing and not simply for a day of paddling. There is a difference, and it is quite noticeable.

With the popularity of kayak fishing, there is no shortage of design and price options. Keep in mind that while a low price may be a little easier on your wallet, you will get what you pay for. And it won’t be long before you start looking for something else.

It may be wise to save a little longer so you can get what you want.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.