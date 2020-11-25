61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
In The Outdoors

Preserving animal’s skull is an easy, inexpensive project

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 12:27 pm
 
If you are looking for a fun do-it-yourself project, bleaching a pick-up skull is an inexpensiv ...
If you are looking for a fun do-it-yourself project, bleaching a pick-up skull is an inexpensive project that is easy to do. All it takes is a little time, patience and the proper paperwork. Photo by C. Douglas Nielsen, Special to the Review-Journal.

The side by side bounced off the rocks as we made our way down one of Southern Nevada’s typical “dirt” roads. One that is half-wash, half-packed gravel and salted with rocks just big enough to bounce you off the seat if you are not paying attention. Sometimes even when you are.

It was the weekend before Thanksgiving 2018, and Jed Topham and I were scouting for a bighorn sheep hunt. As we stopped to glass the rocky slopes around us, I noticed a white spot gleaming brightly near the opening of a shallow cave partway up the hill to the east of us. It was late in the afternoon, and the sun acted like a spotlight on whatever it was that lay there.

Through my binoculars, it took only a second to recognize the curving bony core over which a bighorn ram’s keratin horn sheaths once grew. Unlike members of the deer family, which cast off and regrow their antlers each year, a bighorn sheep has a true horn that grows continuously throughout the animal’s life. So, such a find is rare.

Jed volunteered to climb up to the skull, and he found the remains of a dandy ram. It had been dead long enough that the horn sheaths had been separated from the skull by critters scavenging for a meal. We had happened upon a treasure.

We documented the find, and after my sheep hunt was over, obtained the required paperwork from state game wardens that allowed us to pick up the skull. Then came the question, “What now?”

The services of a taxidermist were an option, but I wanted to do something on my own. Looking for options, I happened upon a document produced by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension titled “Cleaning and Preserving Animal Skulls.” The document provides instructions for processing animal skulls in various states from fresh and flesh-covered to sun dried and picked nearly clean.

The first step is always to remove all soft tissue. Since my sheep skull was already nearly free of all soft tissue and had dried in the sun, I opted to bleach, or whiten, the skull by soaking it in hydrogen peroxide. Despite being referred to as bleaching, the process does not involve chlorine bleach because the chemical can dissolve the bone tissue you want to preserve.

Bleaching directions call for soaking the skull in a 3 to 6 percent solution of hydrogen peroxide. Be prepared for the looks you will get when you show up at the cashier with enough hydrogen peroxide to fill a mop bucket.

The benefits of this process are removal of small pieces of stubborn tissue and debris from inside the skull and, most important, much of any existing odor. Precautions should be taken to make sure you do not get any hydrogen peroxide in your eyes.

After placing the skull in a bucket, I filled it with enough hydrogen peroxide to cover it and much of the bony horn cores. And as someone familiar with hydrogen peroxide might expect, tiny bubbles immediately started floating from the skull to the solution’s surface.

According to the directions, “The time required to bleach the skull will vary with species and the whiteness desired. When using hydrogen peroxide, most of the bleaching process will have been completed when the solution stops bubbling. After the skull is bleached to the desired whiteness, it should be rinsed with water and allowed to dry completely.”

Ten days after placing the skull in the hydrogen peroxide, I pulled it from the solution. There was still some bubbling, but the skull was clean of soft tissue and any odor. It also was white. Anything more would not have looked natural. I rinsed the skull with water and let it dry.

To keep the teeth from falling out, I set them in place with clear drying glue and then finished the project by spraying the skull with light layers of clear polyurethane to preserve the skull.

This is an easy and inexpensive project to complete. The instructions can be found at extension.arizona.edu/sites/extension.arizona.edu/files/pubs/az1144.pdf.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
3
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
Regulator gives guidance to casinos for new capacity restrictions
4
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
5
Judge rules against Republican who lost Nevada Senate race
Judge rules against Republican who lost Nevada Senate race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brandon Foley, of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, recommends looking for quail in the bot ...
Quail hunters can look forward to an average season
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

“This will be a great season compared to what we have experienced in the last 15 or more years,” said a small game biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Trevis Lee of Henderson enjoys fly-fishing for trout on a cool fall day in the high country. Th ...
Honoring veterans a year-round mission for fly-fishing group
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review Journal

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled veterans

Each January, more than 60,000 people from around the world attend the Shooting, Hunting, Outdo ...
COVID-19 deprives Las Vegas of a major outdoor convention
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

On October 30, the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced its decision to cancel the 2021 edition of the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show.

Something as simple as a skiff of snow can make all the difference for mule deer hunters, so to ...
Snow increases a hunter’s chances to spot mule deers
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Not deep snow that piles in drifts against the tent wall, but just enough to create a light background that makes a mule deer stand out.

Tim Klinger, a professional bass angler from Boulder City, came from behind to win the prestigi ...
Hometown favorite wins Lake Mead bass fishing event
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

With the help of a rather plump bass and a pair of double-digit five-fish bags, Boulder City’s Tim Klinger prevailed in the 2020 WON BASS U.S. Open bass tournament.

One fish can make all the difference. Just ask Las Vegan Carter Doren, who won the 2020 Big Bas ...
Green Valley High student wins prestigious bass tournament
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Carter Doren, a junior at Green Valley High School, became a national champion Oct. 3 by winning the Big Bass Zone Junior Championship at Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho.

Grassy hillsides with brush-filled draws and steep slopes are a good place to start looking for ...
Chukar and quail test hunters stamina and shooting ability
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

When it comes to upland game birds, the chukar partridge has long been the bird of choice for Nevada’s wing shooters, but Gambel’s quail are not far behind.

Bighorn sheep look down on hikers on the Mouse's Tank trail at Valley of Fire State Park. (Las ...
Bills in Congress could improve digital mapping for hunters
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

As good as it is now, digital mapping may get even better, especially for outdoor enthusiasts looking to access public lands, if a pair of bills get the nod from Congress.