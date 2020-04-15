72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
In The Outdoors

Proposal would open more land, water to outdoor enthusiasts

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
April 15, 2020 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2020 - 12:22 pm

Though it may seem like opening days of the fall hunting seasons will never get here, rest assured they will. And when they do, hunters and anglers could have access to an additional 2.3 million acres of public lands at locations across the country.

A proposal by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt would expand hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities at 97 national wildlife refuges and nine national fish hatcheries. It’s a move that “would represent the largest expansion of land to hunting and fishing in the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS),” according to Ducks Unlimited, one of the nation’s leading conservation organizations.

This builds on 1.4 million acres Bernhardt opened to public access in 2019.

DU was joined by the National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International and other conservation organizations in lending their support to the proposal.

The USFWS began seeking comments from the public on the proposed rule on April 9, beginning with its publication in the Federal Register, and will do so for 90 days. The Department of the Interior intends to finalize the proposed changes in time for the upcoming 2020-2021 hunting seasons.

This announcement comes at a time when America’s sportsmen are feeling the effects of long-term social distancing and spending day after day at home. Though they can often be secretive about the techniques they use or the places they go, all but the crustiest hunters and anglers generally enjoy the company of friends and family members who share their passion for outdoor places and activities.

So, anything that gives them something to look forward to is certainly a good thing.

“Once the Trump Administration’s effort to eliminate the threat of COVID-19 has been successful, there will be no better way to celebrate than to get out and enjoy increased access for hunting and fishing on our public lands,” said USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith. “I deeply appreciate everything sportswomen and men do for conservation and our economy, so I am delighted when we can do something to expand opportunities for them. I hope it will help encourage the next generation of hunters and anglers to continue on this rich American tradition.”

The National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997 designates fishing, hunting, wildlife education and environmental education as compatible uses of national wildlife refuges, so long as they are “managed in accordance with principles of sound fish and wildlife management and administration.”

When he signed the act into law in October 1997, President Bill Clinton issued a statement that said in part, “This Act … embodies the principle that whether they cast a line, pitch a decoy, or click a shutter, the 30 million Americans who annually visit and enjoy our refuges have one common and enduring interest — the conservation of fish, wildlife and their habitat.”

The National Refuge System was created by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903 when he set side Pelican Island, off the Atlantic coast of Florida, as a refuge to protect pelicans, egrets, ibises and other birds. The system has since grown to include 568 refuges, 38 wetland conservation districts and five marine national monuments covering 95 million acres of land and 760 million acres of submerged lands and waters in 50 states and five U.S territories.

Bernhardt’s proposal would bring the number of refuges where public hunting is permitted to 399 and fishing to 331. The rule also would open hunting and fishing on nine units of the National Fish Hatchery System.

Nevada is home to nine of those refuges, four of which are located within a short drive of Las Vegas. Those are the Ash Meadows, Moapa Valley and Pahranagat Valley national wildlife refuges and the Desert National Wildlife Range. Each of these is closed to comply with coronavirus restrictions but should be on your to-do list once they are open.

There also are two refuges located near Lake Havasu in Arizona, the Havasu and Bill Williams River national wildlife refuges.

If you are planning a trip out of state and are looking for somewhere to pursue your outdoor recreation hobby, the FWS provides an interactive map on its website. You can search the map by state, ZIP code or the name of a specific refuge.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
2
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
3
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
4
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
5
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Finding game trails like this one is an important part of the pre-hunt scouting process. When o ...
Big-game tag draw a slice of normalcy for hunters
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

While many are adjusting to the new normal, important parts of an outdoor life continue as they always have, or at least as they have for decades.

Hemenway Launch Ramp at Lake Mead is nearly vacant as COVID-19 related closures take effect, bu ...
Coronavirus affects lives of outdoor enthusiasts, too
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

One thing is certain about life in the coronavirus world, and that’s change. And for outdoor enthusiasts, the past week has been one of significant change.

Typical Nevada pronghorn habitat. Note the low-growing vegetation and wide-open spaces. Part of ...
There’s more to applying for big-game tags than digital entries
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

As a rule, people generally equate big-game hunts with late summer and fall, but in the West, hunting season actually begins shortly after the holiday season in some states.

Scouting and patience made the difference for Jerry Swanson of Logandale who bagged what appear ...
Wild turkey season set to open in Nevada
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

If you haven’t had the opportunity to hunt wild turkeys, it is something you should consider putting on your bucket list. The meat from a wild turkey has a rich flavor.

Outdoor writer Doug Nielsen on a recent fishing trip. (Doug Nielsen)
No fish were caught, but the day wasn’t a total loss
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The adventure gave me a chance to become familiar with Last Chance Cove and the smaller coves that branch off. When the water warms up, I know where to focus my efforts.

Some of the best trout fishing of the year takes place in the weeks just after the ice melts in ...
Spring weather means it’s time for trout fishing
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Back in my college days, the arrival of spring weather and its warmer temperatures meant it was time to enjoy some of the best trout fishing of the year.

On days with little to no wind, ultra-clear water conditions provide anglers with a chance to s ...
Las Vegas Woods and Water Club caters to newcomers
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The club was created to help people enjoy the the association of fellow sportsmen and women. The Las Vegas club’s mantra is “All we want to do is hunt, fish and talk about it.”