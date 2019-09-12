85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
In The Outdoors

Take care of your fishing or hunting guide

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 6:03 pm
 

“I said, mend your line!”

There was no mistaking the intended correction in my guide’s rather loud exclamation. He had indeed told me to mend my line. In fact, he had given me that direction several times that morning. But evidently I wasn’t making the correction he needed me to make in my fly line’s drift and was letting me know it.

Some may have found his gruff manner a little offensive, but I was new to fly-fishing from a drift boat on a large river and willing to learn.

He was the one who knew the stretch of the Missouri River that we were fishing. He was on it with clients every day. And he was the one working the oars against the pull of the river’s current, doing his best to provide me and my partner the best fishing experience possible. Several times during the day he even jumped out of the boat and pushed it back upriver so we could fish a particular stretch a second time.

“I am mending my line,” I responded. “Show me what you need me to do!”

Leaving his rowing position in the boat, the guide took my fishing rod and surprised me by making a wide sweeping motion that moved my fly as far as 8 to 10 feet across the water.

“You have a 9-foot lever in your hand,” he said. “I want you to use it to move that fly. By moving that fly 10 feet, you get another 100 feet of drift in that hole.”

When we left the ramp that morning, I told the guide I was new to this type of fishing and willing to learn. Moreover, I told him not to be afraid to correct or coach me. And he wasn’t.

Mending that fly, or moving it upstream 10 feet or so, made our fishing efforts more effective. But it also reduced wear and tear on the guide.

Under his tutelage, my day began with a 20-inch brown trout, ended with one that measured 16 inches and included several nice rainbows in between. I also received hours of training from a guide who works on one of the West’s premier fly-fishing rivers. It was like going to fly-fishing school.

Through the years, however, I have discovered that much of what the guide taught me that day on the Missouri also applies to the other types of fishing on other waters. For instance, every cast has the potential to catch a fish — so long as it lands in the water — and it’s OK to move your bait out of its normal pattern.

The next question was, “How much do I tip this guy?” After all, he had provided me with a quality fishing experience and gave my fishing database a boost. I wanted to properly show my appreciation but also wanted to have enough money to pay for my trip home.

We are used to tipping servers, skycaps, taxi drivers and others who work in the service industry, but what about guides? In the coming months, many anglers and hunters are going to ask themselves the same question.

Keep in mind your guide has been working on the water or in the field all day and doing so in your behalf. He’s been rowing your drift boat, changing your baits or flies, cutting firewood, tending the riding stock, hiking the hills and helping you get where you need to go.

Something else to keep in mind is your location. The economy in more affluent locations will demand a larger tip than might be appropriate in others. According to Orvis.com, a good place to start is 10 percent, but if you are quite happy with your guide, you might want to consider 20 percent.

The bottom line is the amount you tip depends on how satisfied you are with your guide. And don’t forget the others in camp who cater to your needs.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the department. Any opinions are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Persistence and a drop shot both paid off when this 2-pound largemouth bass left its hiding pla ...
Persistence pays with catch of largemouth bass at Lake Mead
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

As my friends worked their way east along the rocky shoreline, I turned my attention to smallmouth and largemouth bass and began working my way to the west.

Couple of Mourning Doves find a handy cedar bird feeder on the railing of a deck. (Thinkstock)
Look for doves to hang around longer because of dry climate
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Historically, a wet monsoonal weather front passes through Southern Nevada every year in the days leading up to the dove opener. But that didn’t happen this year.

Couple of Mourning Doves find a handy cedar bird feeder on the railing of a deck. (Thinkstock)
Dove hunters need to check local rules before shooting
By C. Douglas Neilsen Special to the / RJ

Even though Nevada’s big game hunting seasons already have begun, it’s opening day of the annual mourning dove season that has long been viewed by hunters as the “official” beginning of the hunting season.

This 2017 photograph provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a bear sign. Wil ...
Preparation key to preventing encounters with bears
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

In Nevada, the black bear population is located along the Sierra Nevada Front near Reno and Carson City far from Las Vegas, but in neighboring states, bears are widely scattered.

Jed Topham (Henderson) winds up for a cast into a striper boil at Lake Mead. The boil can be se ...
One thing anglers can agree on is topwater fishing
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The phrase topwater action means just what it says — fishing activity that happens on top of the water rather than below the surface.

The Flashback Decoy is designed to imitate a feeding mallard drake. As seen in this photo, the ...
New duck decoy could be option for waterfowl hunters
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The mallard look-alike was floating in a small tank of water when its head suddenly dropped forward in a feeding motion and into the water.

You can’t catch your best-ever smallmouth bass without taking a picture. Jed Topham of Hender ...
Fishermen must adapt to summer temperatures in Las Vegas
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Water depth and temperatures have played a significant role during my past two fishing forays at Lake Mead. One occurred late in the afternoon and the other early in the morning.

America’s public lands have much to offer those seeking to get away from it all along with ev ...
Respect for public lands will keep them open
C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

For lovers of the outdoors, one of the greatest things about living in the American West is the vast amount of publicly owned land that is available to us.

Hyrum Nielsen grew up in this column as his father shared Hyrum's outdoor adventures through th ...
Remembering ‘The Wild Man,’ who lived life to the fullest
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Some of you will remember Hyrum Nielsen as the young boy whose outdoor exploits were documented in this column as he grew from boy to man and eventually left home.