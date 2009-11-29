Difference in QBs gives Vikings edge

About two years ago, Brett Favre was crying and sniffling. He mumbled something about how he had nothing more to give to the game. It was a sad day when he retired from the NFL.

About two years ago, Brett Favre was crying and sniffling. He mumbled something about how he had nothing more to give to the game. It was a sad day when he retired from the NFL.

I checked the date, wondering if his retirement news conference was held on April Fools’ Day. It actually was on March 6, 2008.

Further research uncovered this Favre quote from that day: “I don’t think I’ve got anything left to give, and that’s it. I know I can play, but I don’t think I want to.”

As it turns out, Favre still wanted to play, and he had plenty left to give. With six weeks left in the regular season, Favre is a strong Most Valuable Player candidate. He turned 40 in October and might be playing better than he did at 30.

The Minnesota Vikings would be good with any quarterback. Add the veteran presence and precise passing of Favre, and no one will be surprised if the Vikings reach the Super Bowl.

Favre has attempted 310 passes this season, and only three have been intercepted. He has completed 69.7 percent of his throws, second in the league to Peyton Manning. Favre has 21 touchdown passes, one off Drew Brees’ league-leading pace.

Minnesota is 9-1 straight up and 6-3-1 against the spread. The Vikings’ loss, 27-17 at Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, featured a fluke ending in which a Favre screen pass was deflected, picked off and returned for a score.

Favre might not be as hip anymore, and so-called “square” bettors lay double digits in the NFL, but I like the Vikings as 101/2-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Late-season wear and tear is not showing on Favre, who completed 22 of 25 passes last week. The Vikings won their past two games, against Seattle and Detroit, by an average of 21.5 points.

The Bears, losers of five of their past six, were whipped 34-14 in their last trip to Minneapolis.

Chicago’s Jay Cutler, intercepted 18 times and sacked 20 times, is about to get terrorized by Jared Allen and the Minnesota defensive line.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is listed as questionable because of illness but is expected to play, and star cornerback Antoine Winfield might return from a foot injury.

Four more plays for Week 12 (Home team in CAPS):

• TEXANS (+31/2) over Colts — It’s never easy to bet against Manning. Indianapolis keeps surviving close calls, and this should be another tight one. The Colts beat the Texans 20-17 on Nov. 8, but maybe Houston quarterback Matt Schaub and wideout Andre Johnson can close the deal — and not leave it to the kicker — in the rematch.

• RAMS (+31/2) over Seahawks — This play hinges on the health of St. Louis running back Steven Jackson, second in the league with 1,031 yards rushing. Jackson is questionable because of back spasms, but he’s showing a lot of toughness trying to carry a terrible team. Seattle has won the past nine series meetings, and that’s a bad sign. But the Seahawks are 0-5 on the road.

• RAVENS (-3) over Steelers — Pittsburgh could be down two stars, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (concussion) is questionable and safety Troy Polamalu is out. Baltimore is desperate to win after too many tough-luck losses.

• Patriots (+2) over SAINTS — Both 10-0 teams, Indianapolis and New Orleans, are looking more vulnerable. New England outplayed the Colts and could do the same to the Saints. The Pats are 6-2 against the spread in their past eight as underdogs.

Last week: 5-0 against the spread

Season: 29-25-1

