Texas Tech cupboard isn’t bare

Texas Tech’s nonconference game today against former Southwest Conference opponent Rice will not grab much national attention.

In fact, outside Lubbock and a small pocket of Owls loyalists nestled around the Rice campus near downtown Houston, not many fans in Texas will take notice.

These type of under-the-radar games, however, are often where the best betting opportunities exist.

Both teams were ravaged by graduation on the offense side, losing a significant number of skill position players, including quarterbacks Graham Harrell (Texas Tech) and Chase Clement (Rice).

Although the Red Raiders aren’t destined to make national waves again this season, their program is certainly better positioned to reload rather than rebuild in comparison to the Owls.

With next weekend’s anticipated Big 12 showdown at Texas on deck, Red Raiders coach Mike Leach is likely to play quarterback Taylor Potts late into the game in only his second career start.

Also, Leach’s offenses historically have been resistant to run out the clock with large leads, opting to throw the ball into the end zone regardless of the margin.

Rice is 1-9 against the spread against BCS teams the past four years, and also has covered only four of its past 11 games as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Take the Red Raiders and lay the 271/2 points as Leach attempts to give his new-look squad a dose of confidence with the second-ranked Longhorns looming on the horizon.

Four more plays for today (home team in CAPS):

• PENN STATE (-281/2) over Syracuse: The Nittany Lions let their foot off the accelerator as a similar favorite last week against Akron, but they likely won’t give Syracuse and former Duke hoopster Greg Paulus the same consideration.

Penn State coach Joe Paterno does not mind laying it on overmatched opponents; the Lions are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games as a home favorite of 23 points or more.

• BUFFALO (+11) over Pittsburgh: Defending Mid-American Conference champion Buffalo was dealt a serious blow during summer workouts when 1,300-yard rusher James Starks was lost for the season because of a shoulder injury.

Still, the double-digit points are simply too much to resist since Pittsburgh tailback LeSean McCoy opted for the NFL one year early, taking away the Panthers’ primary mode of moving the ball.

• SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (-15) over Central Florida: The Golden Eagles return 19 starters from last season’s 7-6 squad which finished with five straight wins and covers.

Southern Miss wide receiver DeAndre Brown (67 catches, 1,117 yards, 12 TDs) missed last week’s opener against Alcorn State due to the lingering effects of a broken leg suffered in the New Orleans Bowl. He could return today, but the Golden Eagles have too much firepower for UCF regardless of his status.

• Ohio (-21/2) over NORTH TEXAS: Since posting its last winning season in 2004, North Texas has won nine games, including last week’s opening 20-10 victory at Ball State.

On each previous occasion, the Mean Green failed to cover in the game following an outright victory.

Ohio needs a win after losing at home to Connecticut last week.

Last week: 1-4 against the spread.

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone of Vegassportsauthority.com is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal this season.