$1M Pacific Classic highlights strong card at Del Mar

The eight-horse field for Saturday’s 28th running of the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar is not, as some English bard once put it, so deep as a well, but certainly ‘twill serve.
The main drawback of the Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds and up at 1¼ mile as a betting affair is that 8-5 morning line favorite Accelerate appears to be a standout on paper.
The John Sadler-trained 5-year-old, campaigned by Hronis Racing, is a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner and is coming off a victory in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita on May 26. He’s also been a model of consistency of late, earning Beyer figures in his last three starts that are better than any earned by his rivals in their recent races.
That’s not to say his speed figures tower over those of the opposition, but one of those foes will have to take a substantial step forward or he will have to fire a dud if they are to beat him.
If there is an upset, it will most likely be sprung by Pavel (7-2), also coming off a Grade 1 victory in the Stephen Foster Handicap at Churchill Downs on July 25, or newcomer Roman Rosso (5-1), a Bob Baffert-trained Argentine-bred colt who is working a blue streak in the mornings and brings a gaudy five-of-eight record with him for his first start outside South America.
Baffert’s other runner, Dr. Dorr (6-1), also could make a house call to the winner’s circle, but he seems to do his best running at Santa Anita and is 0-3 at Del Mar.
With Accelerate deserving to be the heavy favorite in the Classic, the #RJhorseracing handicappers are instead focusing their mental firepower on the Del Mar Handicap and the Del Mark Oaks, both contentious turf races earlier on Saturday’s card. Read on to see how they, and yours truly, assess those races.
A happy update on last week’s column: It seems the Wynn Handicapping Challenge is just mostly dead.
And as was the case in “The Princess Bride,” that means the multi-day $200,000-guaranteed summer tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas could reappear as soon as next year, according to racebook director John Avello.
“I lost a couple key personnel who helped me do the tournament and it just didn’t seem like the right time so I put it on hold this year,” he said, adding that he anticipates the tournament will resume next year.
The #RJhorseracing handicappers are happiest when the competition runs deep, which is why I steered them toward the $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, a Grade 2 stakes for 3-year-olds and up run at 1⅜ mile on the turf course, and the $300,000 Del Mark Oaks for 3-year-old fillies at 1⅛ mile on the lawn.
Better yet, there’s still time for you to show us how it’s done. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks for each race, along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, via email or Twitter (#RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m. Thursday, I’ll reflect your opinion in our crowd ‘capping consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper and enter you in our Summer Classic handicapping contest. The most consistent handicapper in that contest, which runs through the end of September, will receive a copy of the newly published book “Out of the Clouds,” the true-life story of the great ironhorse Stymie and his Hall of Fame trainer Hirsch Jacobs.
Ellis Starr’s Pacific Classic analysis
Prime Attraction may be an appealing horse for wagering purposes in the Pacific Classic as it may appear he is not as good, or as fast, as others in the field. However, Prime Attraction is as good as likely favorite Accelerate (who has finished in front of him three times previously) based on the 123 Equibase Speed Figure earned last month when beaten by a neck and a head in the Eddie Read Stakes on turf. Prior to that, Prime Attraction had been rested 4½ months so he will likely be stronger physically for the Classic and to put that 123 figure in perspective, Accelerate has earned 119 and 120 figures in his last four races, whereas the next best figure of any runner in the field is 117. Prime Attraction may have an edge in the area of pace, as Kent Desormeaux can use the horse’s tactical speed to lead from the start.
Accelerate has run consistently in four races at the top level since finishing second in the San Antonio Stakes in December, finishing first three times and second by a neck in the other. Earning 120, 119, 119 and 120 speed figures in his last four races and winning both starts at the distance of the Classic, Accelerate has proven himself to have no dents in his armor. However, it must be noted that after winning the 2017 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar last July, Accelerate finished a disappointing third in last year’s Classic. Trainer John Sadler took a slightly different approach this year, scratching Accelerate from the San Diego Handicap (won by Sadler trainee Catalina Cruiser) to run in this race off an 84-day rest.
Roman Rosso (ARG) has won five of eight career starts including three in a row, all in South America. He imported to the U.S. recently and began serious training for Bob Baffert in July, putting in a series of six workouts in preparation for this race. With Del Mar’s leading jockey Flavien Prat in the saddle, Roman Rosso (ARG) may be first or second along with Prime Attraction in the early stages and if he is ready to run off a five-month layoff, as his workouts suggest, he could be a very strong factor in the race.
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase.