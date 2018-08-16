$1M Pacific Classic highlights strong card at Del Mar

While there appears to be a standout in the marquee race on Saturday, the wide-open Del Mar Handicap and Del Mar Oaks add wagering interest.

California Chrome, with jockey Victor Espinoza aboard, cools off after winning the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

The eight-horse field for Saturday’s 28th running of the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar is not, as some English bard once put it, so deep as a well, but certainly ‘twill serve.

The main drawback of the Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds and up at 1¼ mile as a betting affair is that 8-5 morning line favorite Accelerate appears to be a standout on paper.

The John Sadler-trained 5-year-old, campaigned by Hronis Racing, is a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner and is coming off a victory in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita on May 26. He’s also been a model of consistency of late, earning Beyer figures in his last three starts that are better than any earned by his rivals in their recent races.

That’s not to say his speed figures tower over those of the opposition, but one of those foes will have to take a substantial step forward or he will have to fire a dud if they are to beat him.

If there is an upset, it will most likely be sprung by Pavel (7-2), also coming off a Grade 1 victory in the Stephen Foster Handicap at Churchill Downs on July 25, or newcomer Roman Rosso (5-1), a Bob Baffert-trained Argentine-bred colt who is working a blue streak in the mornings and brings a gaudy five-of-eight record with him for his first start outside South America.

Baffert’s other runner, Dr. Dorr (6-1), also could make a house call to the winner’s circle, but he seems to do his best running at Santa Anita and is 0-3 at Del Mar.

(For a contrary view of the race, read Equibase analyst Ellis Starr’s breakdown of the Classic below.)

With Accelerate deserving to be the heavy favorite in the Classic, the #RJhorseracing handicappers are instead focusing their mental firepower on the Del Mar Handicap and the Del Mark Oaks, both contentious turf races earlier on Saturday’s card. Read on to see how they, and yours truly, assess those races.

Wynn Handicapping Challenge update

A happy update on last week’s column: It seems the Wynn Handicapping Challenge is just mostly dead.

And as was the case in “The Princess Bride,” that means the multi-day $200,000-guaranteed summer tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas could reappear as soon as next year, according to racebook director John Avello.

“I lost a couple key personnel who helped me do the tournament and it just didn’t seem like the right time so I put it on hold this year,” he said, adding that he anticipates the tournament will resume next year.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are happiest when the competition runs deep, which is why I steered them toward the $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, a Grade 2 stakes for 3-year-olds and up run at 1⅜ mile on the turf course, and the $300,000 Del Mark Oaks for 3-year-old fillies at 1⅛ mile on the lawn.

Check back later Thursday to see how they, and yours truly, size up those challenging equine puzzles.

Better yet, there’s still time for you to show us how it’s done. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks for each race, along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, via email or Twitter (#RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m. Thursday, I’ll reflect your opinion in our crowd ‘capping consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper and enter you in our Summer Classic handicapping contest. The most consistent handicapper in that contest, which runs through the end of September, will receive a copy of the newly published book “Out of the Clouds,” the true-life story of the great ironhorse Stymie and his Hall of Fame trainer Hirsch Jacobs.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.