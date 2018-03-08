A good lesson for horse betting ‘bridge-jumpers’ bears repeating

Many bettors didn’t heed clear signals that Good Magic was not primed for a top effort in last weekend’s Fountain of Youth Stakes. They have an opportunity to rebound this weekend by applying the lesson from that defeat.

In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, jockey Jose Ortiz rides Good Magic to victory in the Sentient Jet Juvenile horse race at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

We’ll get to one of the biggest weekends of the year on the road to the 2018 Triple Crown shortly, but first as your captain I’d like to address the screams, maydays and splashes you may have heard from your cabins last weekend.

While the wailing may have been disturbing, I can assure you that you and your loved ones were never in danger. Those were merely lost souls leaping from a nearby bridge after ignoring the captain and betting on Good Magic to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

We all now know the source of their misery. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup juvenile champ, sent off at 3-5, ran decently but never threatened 18-1 winner Promises Fulfilled or runner-up Strike Power and checked in third, 4 1/5 lengths behind the winner.

Losing bettors, as we know, always scream bloody murder after suffering a bad beat. But the only thing bad about this particular defeat was that they didn’t heed clear signals that Good Magic was not primed for a top effort in his first race of the year.

Trainer intent is one of the most difficult factors for handicappers to assess on a daily basis. But in this case, trainer Chad Brown was very clear in remarks leading up to the race that the Fountain of Youth was just the first step toward having Good Magic ready to uncork a top performance in the Kentucky Derby on May 5, which will be his third start of 2018.

Could he have won the race anyway? Of course, but 3-5 was a ridiculously short price to accept given the situation.

In the interest of providing you with a restful weekend, your captain again recommends thinking twice or maybe even three times before backing Bolt d’Oro in in Saturday’s San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) at Santa Anita.

The colt also was one of the top 2-year-olds last year but is likewise being pointed for Louisville and can’t be expected to run his best race in his first race since the Breeders’ Cup.

#RJhorseracing featured races

With three intriguing Kentucky Derby preps scheduled on Saturday, I would have risked riling the #RJhorseracing handicappers by omitting either the Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 2), the aforementioned San Felipe or the Gotham Stakes (Gr. 3) at Aqueduct. So for this week only, we have three handicapping puzzles to unravel.

Check back later Thursday to see how the handicapping crew sizes up the races. Or, better yet, add your brainpower to our experiment in interactive handicapping.

Go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing to download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, for the races, suss out the winners and then submit your top 3 picks with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m., you’ll be in the running for a coveted packet of Review-Journal breath mints.

