Mike Brunker

A good lesson for horse betting ‘bridge-jumpers’ bears repeating

By Mike Brunker Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2018 - 12:38 pm
 

We’ll get to one of the biggest weekends of the year on the road to the 2018 Triple Crown shortly, but first as your captain I’d like to address the screams, maydays and splashes you may have heard from your cabins last weekend.

While the wailing may have been disturbing, I can assure you that you and your loved ones were never in danger. Those were merely lost souls leaping from a nearby bridge after ignoring the captain and betting on Good Magic to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

We all now know the source of their misery. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup juvenile champ, sent off at 3-5, ran decently but never threatened 18-1 winner Promises Fulfilled or runner-up Strike Power and checked in third, 4 1/5 lengths behind the winner.

Losing bettors, as we know, always scream bloody murder after suffering a bad beat. But the only thing bad about this particular defeat was that they didn’t heed clear signals that Good Magic was not primed for a top effort in his first race of the year.

Trainer intent is one of the most difficult factors for handicappers to assess on a daily basis. But in this case, trainer Chad Brown was very clear in remarks leading up to the race that the Fountain of Youth was just the first step toward having Good Magic ready to uncork a top performance in the Kentucky Derby on May 5, which will be his third start of 2018.

Could he have won the race anyway? Of course, but 3-5 was a ridiculously short price to accept given the situation.

In the interest of providing you with a restful weekend, your captain again recommends thinking twice or maybe even three times before backing Bolt d’Oro in in Saturday’s San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) at Santa Anita.

The colt also was one of the top 2-year-olds last year but is likewise being pointed for Louisville and can’t be expected to run his best race in his first race since the Breeders’ Cup.

#RJhorseracing featured races

With three intriguing Kentucky Derby preps scheduled on Saturday, I would have risked riling the #RJhorseracing handicappers by omitting either the Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 2), the aforementioned San Felipe or the Gotham Stakes (Gr. 3) at Aqueduct. So for this week only, we have three handicapping puzzles to unravel.

Check back later Thursday to see how the handicapping crew sizes up the races. Or, better yet, add your brainpower to our experiment in interactive handicapping.

Go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing to download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, for the races, suss out the winners and then submit your top 3 picks with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m., you’ll be in the running for a coveted packet of Review-Journal breath mints.

Contact Mike Brunker mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like