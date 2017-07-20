Arrogate tunes up with Grade 2 race Saturday at Del Mar

Arrogate will launch the second half of his season Saturday in the San Diego Handicap at Del Mar. The 1 1/16-mile test for 3-year-olds and older will launch what is expected to be a three-race campaign for him.

Jockey Mike Smith passes the finish line riding Arrogate to win the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jockey Victor Espinoza rides California Chrome (12) out of the starting gate in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. At left is jockey Edgar Prado riding Eragon (11) and at right jockey Luis Contreras riding Breaking Lucky (10). Arrogate won the race. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates after riding Arrogate to victory in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line riding Arrogate to win the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jockey Mike Smith is congratulated by assistant trainer Jim Barnes after riding Arrogate to victory in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates after riding Arrogate to victory in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Mike Smith with horse Arrogate celebrates after winning the U.S. $ 10,000,000 Dubai World Cup horse racing at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo)

Jockey Mike Smith passes the finish line riding Arrogate to win the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Handicappers have a full menu of stakes races to choose from this weekend, with Del Mar underway and Saratoga breaking from the gate Friday. But for admirers of the thoroughbred, the weekend will be about one horse only: the great Arrogate.

The best horse in the world on dirt will launch the second half of his season Saturday in the San Diego Handicap (G2) at Del Mar. The 1 1/16-mile test for 3-year-olds and older will launch what is expected to be a three-race campaign that will culminate with a defense of his Breeders’ Cup Classic title Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

After that, he might race again next year with the goal of defending his title in the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup (G1), which will carry a record $16 million purse. But the pressure to retire him will be intense by that point, and I’ll be surprised if we see him again on the racetrack after that.

Saturday’s race is clearly a steppingstone, and it’s obvious that trainer Bob Baffert won’t have the 4-year-old son of Unbridled’s Song cranked up for his first race since his jaw-dropping victory in the Dubai World Cup (G1) on March 25. The 1 1/16-mile race also is shorter than Arrogate’s preferred 1¼-mile distance and he’ll carry 126 pounds, giving 8 to 11 pounds to five plucky rivals dreaming of an upset of Upset proportions.

It really shouldn’t matter. As Arrogate showed in Dubai, he can shrug off adversity like a hotel bathrobe, and none of these rivals appear capable of making him work hard for the victory.

As for betting the San Diego Cap, which will go to post about 6:10 p.m., my strong advice is don’t. With the likelihood that just a few more dances remain on Arrogate’s card before he heads off to the breeding shed, this is a time to savor a racehorse for the ages, not try to add a few pennies to your bankroll.

If you are looking for some good stakes wagering opportunities, Del Mar and Saratoga have you covered this weekend.

Saratoga will kick off its stakes program with the Diana (G1) and Sanford (G3) Stakes on Saturday and the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) on Sunday.

In addition to the San Diego, Del Mar has the Eddie Read Stakes (G2) on Saturday and the San Clemente Handicap (G2).

#RJhorseracing feature race

The Review-Journal’s corps of handicappers is going to pass on the stakes this week and go with more “meat and potatoes” fare: a 7-furlong allowance race for New York-breds at Saratoga.

You’re invited to join the fun: Download the past performances (courtesy of Equibase) for Saturday’s sixth race at Saratoga at reviewjournal.com/horseracing, unravel the handicapping puzzle and submit your picks and brief analysis by email or Twitter (using the hashtag #RJhorseracing) by 5 p.m. PT Thursday.

Those who submit in time will be eligible to have a comment featured in Friday’s column. That lucky handicapper will be eligible for that most-coveted of prizes: a package of Review-Journal breath mints. As I’m sure last week’s winner, Richard Saber, will attest, they are delicious and effective.

Also, I mentioned at the outset of this column that I hoped we would find a few winners together along the way. Well, at least regular guest Ellis Starr, national racing analyst for Equibase, is holding up his end of the bargain: Last week he handed out a $92 exacta by recommending a three-horse box of winner Overture with the favored California invaders Mopotism and Majestic Quality in the featured Indiana Oaks. Well done, sir.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. Contact him at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.