Belmont offers a bang-up Stars & Stripes card

The stellar card features five graded stakes races, topped by the $1.2 million Belmont Derby Invitational, a 1 1/4-mile inner turf tussle for 3-year-olds that has drawn a field of top sophomores from the U.S. and Europe.

Horseplayers get a second chance to salute the flag this week, as Belmont Park puts on a spectacular Stars & Stripes Day show guaranteed to add some bang to your Saturday.

Earlier, handicappers will be able to feast on the $1 million Belmont Oaks Invitational (Grade I), the $700,000 Suburban Handicap (Grade 2), the $350,000 Belmont Sprint Championship (Grade 2) and $300,000 Dwyer (Grade 3).

The record-breaking heat wave also is easing in New York, promising picture-perfect racing weather as well.

The #RJhorseracing handicappers will tear apart the Oaks and Derby momentarily, but first a bit more about the other races:

*The Dwyer, run at a mile on the main track, features the return to the races of Mendelssohn, the highly regarded European runner who finished dead last in the Kentucky Derby after encountering trouble early and apparently not taking to the muddy racetrack. With those excuses in hand, the line-maker installed the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt as the 8-5 morning line favorite. Among his opponents on Saturday will be his stablemate Seahenge, who ran nearly as bad in the Pat Day Mile on the undercard that day, and fellow Kentucky Derby starters Firenze Fire and Noble Indy.

*The Sprint Championship is a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” race, meaning the winner gets an all-expenses-paid invite to the series in November at Churchill Downs. Limousine Liberal is the narrow 9-5 morning line favorite as he cuts back to the 7-furlong distance he loves over 2-1 second choice Whitmore in the field of six.

*In the 132nd running of the Suburban, run at 1 ¼ miles on the main track, last year’s Belmont Stakes winner Taprit returns to graded stakes competition against a pair of Bob Baffert-trained runners, Dr. Dorr and Hoppertunity. Other contenders in the field of 11 include War Story, Take Your Guns and Diversify.

#RJhorseracing featured races

When it comes to turf racing in New York, the path to victory invariably goes through or around Chad Brown. The Northeast’s undisputed master of the lawn will also have a big say in the Oaks and Derby, with the favorites in both races.

Brown has had a hammerlock on the Oaks in recent years, winning four of the last five runnings, most recently last year with New Money Honey. This year he will saddle 7-2 favorite Significant Form and 8-1 outsider Mighty Scarlett.

In the Derby, Brown will give a leg up to Jose Ortiz on Analyze It, the 5-2 favorite, who will attempt to turn the tables on Catholic Boy. Analyze It ran past Catholic Boy in the Grade 3 Pennington Ridge at Belmont on June 2 only to see the Jonathan Thomas-trained ridgling switch outside and rally to beat him.

Others in the nine-horse field include the O’Brien-trained Hunting Horn, winner of the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot just 16 days earlier, Penn Mile winner Hawkish and the return to turf of My Boy Jack, fifth in the Kentucky Derby.

Check back later Thursday to see how the #RJhorseracing handicappers, and yours truly, size up the races. Or better yet, there’s still time for you to get involved. Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, download the free past performances (courtesy of Equibase) and submit your top three selections via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing) along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy. That’s all there is to it!

