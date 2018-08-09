Big-money Wynn Handicapping Challenge bites the dust

The multi-day $200,000-guaranteed summer tournament at Wynn Las Vegas had a relatively steep entry fee of $2,000, but offered players the chance to win big money.

The landscape of Las Vegas horse racing handicapping tournaments continues to shift with the disappearance of a local mainstay – the Wynn Handicapping Challenge.

It’s not clear why the tournament, which drew more than 240 players last year, was canceled. A Wynn representative confirmed it was not on the calendar this summer but directed all other questions to racebook director John Avello, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

I’ll update once I hear back from him.

In the meantime, deep-pocket players are lamenting the loss of the tournament.

Longtime handicapping tournament player David Gutfreund, better known as “The Maven,” tweeted recently that “with the disappearance of this event and the Spa’s contest drastically changing, gone are the days of dreaming of a six-figure score for $1,000.”

Hearing that the Wynn Handicapping Challenge was no more made me wonder if the other remaining big local handicapping tournaments at the Orleans might also be on the endangered list, but Bob Scucci, racebook manager for the Boyd Group, assures me that’s not the case.

The Horse Player World Series drew more than 450 entrants in March, each of whom put up $1,500 for a chance at the grand prize of $231,000, and is planned again for next spring, he said. And the Fall Classic, with a more-affordable $500 buy-in, is scheduled for Oct. 11-13.

Scucci said he couldn’t comment on the Wynn’s decision, but said increasing competition from racetrack-sponsored handicapping contests has chipped away at the casino contests. The former “often offer live-money contests vs. the mythical bets as we do,” he said, explaining that the casinos are unable to do that “because of some restrictions from the Tote companies and the wagering platform.”

I thought that the growing popularity of online handicapping contests might also be undercutting the live events, but Scucci said he believes they have the opposite effect.

“We found that they add to the interest, particularly the online qualifiers for our events,” he said.

#RJhorseracing featured races

If it’s Arlington Million weekend, and it is, then you know where you’re going to find the #RJhorseracing handicappers.

The crowd ‘capping is up to their eyebrows in deciphering the $400,000 Secretariat Stakes for 3-year-olds and the $1 million Arlington Million for 3-year-olds and older, both contested at 1 1/4 miles on the turf.

Check back later Thursday to find out how they, and yours truly, size up these challenging contests.

