Breeders’ Cup races coming into focus after pre-entries

We know more about the lineups of the Breeders’ Cup races than we did last week, but the precise matchups of many of the 13 Grade 1 races remain unclear after pre-entries were released Wednesday.

Most of the questions in the Nov. 3-4 world championships at Del Mar revolve around horses that were cross-entered in two races, giving their trainers and owners options and leaving the rest of us to read the tea leaves as best we can. At least we know the stated “preference” between the races. You can see the complete list of pre-entries, complete with the horses’ past performances, on the Equibase website.

Among the things we know that we didn’t know last week:

— The Europeans are licking their chops at the prospect of running in the first Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar: A record 46 horses from overseas were pre-entered, though they won’t all get to run since eight of the races are oversubscribed.

— Nine defending or former champions will be back to try to repeat: Arrogate, Highland Reel, Drefong, Oscar Performance, Lady Eli, Champagne Room, Queen’s Trust, Finest City and Mongolian Saturday.

— Fans of President Donald Trump will not have the opportunity to place a hunch bet by wagering on Lady Ivanka in the Juvenile Fillies. The Spinaway Stakes winner was withdrawn Tuesday with a bruised hoof.

— Unraced 2-year-old filly Heavenhasmynikki also was denied entry into the Juvenile Fillies race by Breeders’ Cup officials because she is a first-time starter. Owner Ron Paolucci indicated he would sue because there is no rule blocking unraced horses from being entered.

Some things we don’t know yet:

— Will Aidan O’Brien run the accomplished European 3-year-old Churchill in the Classic against the likes of Gun Runner and Arrogate? That is currently listed as the preference, though the colt is also entered in the Mile on the turf, which would seem much more up his alley. O’Brien also pre-entered another 3-year-old, War Decree, in the Classic.

— Will Bob Baffert actually run a record five horses in the $6 million Classic? Probably not. Arrogate, Collected, West Coast and Mubtaahij all are expected to go postward in the main event Saturday, but Cupid is more likely to race the day before in the Dirt Mile.

— Will O’Brien’s super-talented 2-year-old US Navy Flag run in the Juvenile Turf or the Juvenile on the dirt track? The Juvy Turf is listed as preferred and he’d likely be favored in that race.

The picture will become much clearer Monday, when entries and post positions are drawn. Breederscup.com will stream the event beginning at 1 p.m. if you want to watch live.

The R-J will keep you up to speed on that and offer some insights into all 13 races in our special Breeders’ Cup video panel featuring noted handicapping author and software developer Michael Pizzolla and Patrick McQuiggan, house handicapper at South Point. That will be available online on Thursday afternoon.

I’ll also be asking our #RJhorseracing handicappers to weigh and will incorporate their picks in our coverage.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Speaking of our crowd ‘cappers, this week we’re tuning up for the Breeders’ Cup by tackling Saturday’s 9th and 10th races at Belmont Park: The $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap for older horses on the main track and the $100,000 Awad Stakes for 2-year-olds on the turf.

There's still time for you to get in on the fun: Download free past performances at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing and submit your top 3 picks, with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, by 5 p.m. Thursday.

