Crucial stretch for Kentucky Derby contenders — and handicappers

With just six weeks until the Kentucky Derby, give or take a day, most horses being aimed for the race are going to run just once more to try to secure a spot in the starting gates.

In this image made with a tilt-shift lens, John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

One more race.

With just six weeks until the Kentucky Derby, give or take a day, most horses being aimed for the race are going to run just once more to try to secure a spot in the starting gates. There was a time where that wouldn’t have been a given, but with the lighter training methods of recent years that’s likely how it will go.

That means you need to pay close attention to the next round of Derby preps – beginning with this weekend’s Louisiana and Sunland derbies — whether you’re a hard-core handicapper or a casual fan. (The #RJhorseracing handicappers are all over the Louisiana Derby, as well as the Fair Grounds Oaks; read on to find out more.)

It also means it’s time to take another look at the Derby leader board, as that determines which 20 horses end up running in Kentucky.

The points system also could have an impact on how these late preps are run. Case in point:

In the Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds on Saturday, My Boy Jack, Noble Indy and Snapper Sinclair – three of the race’s four top contenders — are all legitimate Triple Crown prospects. But they’re going to be left on the outside looking in if they don’t run well right now.

Snapper Sinclair, with 22 points, is currently 13th on the leader board, but that total isn’t likely to hold up, with the late prep races that award big points. The final cutoff this year is likely to be in the high 20s to lower 30s.

My Boy Jack (12 points) and Noble Indy (10 points) are in more precarious positions. The former is No. 20 on the points list and the latter is 26th. That means their trainers need to have them ready to run good enough in Louisiana to earn points – a fourth would likely do, but third would be safer — but still have gas in the tank for the first Saturday in May.

Bravazo, on the other hand, the co-second choice on the morning line at 7-2, already has 54 qualifying points, plenty to ensure a start in Kentucky. Do you think D. Wayne Lukas is going to tell jockey Gary Stevens to try to win the Louisiana Derby at all costs?

I don’t. I think he’ll run a solid race and probably hit the board, but I don’t see him winning unless the race falls into his lap. If that happens, though, don’t downgrade his chances in Louisville. Instead figure that Coach Lukas has his eyes on the big prize.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers continue down the road to the Triple Crown with the $1 million, Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, but also looking into the 3-year-old fillies division via the Fair Grounds Oaks, also a Grade 2 race.

Check back later Thursday to see how the ‘capping crew sees the races.

Better yet, give it a whirl yourself. Get free past performances, courtesy of Equibase.com, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the top contenders and submit your top 3 picks via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). Do it by 5 p.m. and I might use one of your witty or insightful comments in the column that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

Current Ky Derby points standings 1) Bolt d’Oro, 64 points. 2) Enticed, 63 points. 3) Bravazo, 54 points. 4) Promises Fulfilled, 52 points. 5) Magnum Moon, 50 points. 6) Quip, 50 points. 7) McKinzie, 40 points. 8) Good Magic, 34 points. 9) Solomini, 34 points. 10) Flameaway, 30 points. 11) Firenze Fire, 29 points. 12) Free Drop Billy, 24 points. 13) Snapper Sinclair, 22 points. 14) Combatant, 22 points. 15) Blended Citizen, 22 points. 16) Strike Power, 20 points. 17) Old Time Revival, 20 points. 18) Catholic Boy, 14 points. 19) Avery Island, 14 points. 20) My Boy Jack, 12 points.