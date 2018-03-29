Derbies across the globe to clarify Kentucky Derby picture

The Group 2 UAE Derby — part of a stellar Dubai World Cup card — and the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park make for a challenging handicapping challenge, part of which involves getting up early on Saturday.

West Coast is led on the track for the 12th race at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Marty Feldman, the eyes-askew British actor and comedian perhaps best remembered for his role as “EYE-Gore” in Mel Brooks’ classic “Young Frankenstein,” would have had a built-in advantage over handicappers trying to focus on races on opposite sides of the world this weekend.

Though we’ll miss the possible insights he might have brought to Saturday’s Dubai World Cup card – including the intriguing Kentucky Derby prep the Group 2 UAE Derby — and the Gulfstream Park card headed by the Grade 1 Florida Derby, we shall carry on.

The Dubai card could fill several columns, particularly the $10 million marquee race in which the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast will attempt to prove himself a worthy successor to Gun Runner as the best older dirt horse in the world, but the #RJhorseracing handicappers are sticking to the road to the Triple Crown. Before we see how they size up the races, a bit about the contenders:

The 1 3/16th-mile UAE Derby brings together promising prospects from the Middle East, Europe, Japan and — this year at least — the U.S. For handicappers, that means throwing running times and speed figures out the window. The best preparation for a race like this is to watch video of the contenders’ recent races and look at the quality of competition they have faced.

Mendelssohn, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, will try to earn return passage to the U.S. to run in the Kentucky Derby. He’ll be up against the “now” horse Gold Town, who cruised to the easiest of victories in the two major preps in Dubai for this race.

But the most interesting entrant is Reride. The Steve Asmussen-trained son of Candy Ride recently whipped subsequent Sunland Derby winner Runaway Ghost in New Mexico, so his performance will give us some sort of yardstick to measure the Dubai runners against.

If you want to play the UAE Derby, you can place your bets at local race books Friday. Otherwise, set your alarm early. The race will go to post about 6:30 a.m. PT as the fourth race on the Dubai World Cup card. Many race books are opening early (Stations casinos have a 5:30 a.m. start time) to accommodate crack-of-dawn bettors, but check ahead.

The 1 1/8th-mile Florida Derby, on the other hand, features what are relatively well-known quantities – albeit 3-year-old colts that may be rapidly improving or declining – in what has in recent years especially been a key prep for the Kentucky Derby.

Audible, the 9-5 morning line favorite, had many bettors diving into the Derby futures pools after his impressive 5 ½-length victory in the Grade 2 Holy Bull Stakes in early February. He’ll be trying to show that wasn’t an aberration against the likes of Promises Fulfilled and Strike Power, the winner and runner-up, respectively, of the Fountain of Youth Stakes; Remsen Stakes winner Catholic Boy; and some up-and-coming colts looking to earn a start in Louisville by running well in this 170-point Kentucky Derby prep race.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are thinking globally this week and searching for the winners of the Florida Derby and UAE Derby.

Get free past performances for the races at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, identify the top contenders and submit your top 3 selections and a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

