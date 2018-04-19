Don’t live on ‘figs’ when handicapping the Kentucky Derby

Speed figures are a great tool, but they are not a reliable crutch when it comes to deciphering a race as complicated and unique as the Run for the Roses.

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Justify and Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Derby horse race Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Handicappers who rely on “figs” to seek riches in the Kentucky Derby may wind up, as the Bible puts it, “wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked.”

I refer, of course not to the fruit from the Garden of Eden but to speed figures – those neat numbers meant to sum up how well a horse performed in a given race.

Speed figures are a wonderful tool, particularly when you have limited time to invest in handicapping and need to get a quick general idea of the ability of various entrants in a race. But they are not a reliable crutch when it comes to deciphering a race as complicated and unique as the Run for the Roses.

The primary shortcoming of any speed figure is that they aren’t nearly as reliable as their creators would have us think. Through various secret recipes, they attempt to reduce such variables as pace, final time, ground lost, track condition and even constantly changing factors like wind speed to come up with a number that encapsulates each horse’s effort.

Even then, the numbers often require some adjustment to make them internally consistent, as Andrew Beyer, the godfather of speed figures, has acknowledged.

That helps explain why they can vary so markedly when it comes to assessing certain races, as evidenced by this chart showing the best Beyer, Equibase and Brisnet speed figures earned by top Derby contenders. How could the Beyer and Brisnet figs, for example, rate Justify, the likely Derby favorite, as the fastest of the bunch based on his Santa Anita Derby victory, while Equibase rates him eighth, slower even than long shot Snapper Sinclair?

Apart from reliability issues, using speed figures to handicap 3-year-old horses is inherently more hazardous than using them in races for older horses.

The sophomores competing in Louisville are at a stage in their lives when sudden improvement (or decline) in performance is to be expected, so previous figures are not necessarily indicative of how they will do on May 5.

The key is rather to find the horses have been patiently brought up to a peak performance in the Derby by trainers with their eyes on the big prize.

So I hope the moral of this tale is by now clear: Nibble on figs if you must, but dine on something with more sustenance – like pace or form analysis or final fraction comparisons – for the main course.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Though the last Kentucky Derby preps have been run, the #RJhorseracing handicapping crew is not yet done with the 3-year-olds.

This week we’re getting an early peak at some Preakness Stakes contenders in the 1 1/8th-mile $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes on Saturday at Laurel Park racetrack. Toss in the preceding $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, a turf miler for 3-year-olds and up and we’ve got the makings of a good handicapping puzzle.

Check back later Thursday to see how the #RJhorseracing handicappers and yours truly size up the races.

Or better yet, get involved while there’s still time! Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing to get free past performances for the races, courtesy of Equibase, and submit your top 3 picks along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering information via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). It’s that simple.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.