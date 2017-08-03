Favored Gun Runner can restore order in the Whitney Stakes

After Arrogate’s stumble, 4-5 favorite can cement his status as a leader in the older horse division by taking down the $1.2 million race on Saturday at Saratoga. But it doesn’t look like a walkover.

Nyquist (13) and Gun Runner (5) race in the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

What a difference a few weeks makes.

Just two weeks ago in this space I was advising fans to sit on their wallets and watch Arrogate walk over an overmatched field in the San Diego Stakes (G2) at Del Mar.

Now we’re left to wonder if the Classic division, that former island of stability, is suddenly up for grabs after the Great One threw in a clunker and finished a non-threatening fourth behind Accelerate.

The next chapter in that story will likely be written Aug. 19 in the Pacific Classic (Grade 1) at Del Mar, but this weekend we can look for some clues as to whether there’s a new world order in the Whitney Stakes (G2) at Saratoga.

Gun Runner, a 4-year-old son of Candy Ride whose record since last summer would be nearly spotless if he hadn’t had the misfortune of running against Arrogate twice, is the 4-5 morning line favorite in the $1.2 million, 1⅛ mile race on the main track.

He’s deserving of favoritism, but this doesn’t look like a walkover.

Keen Ice, the 2016 Belmont and Travers stakes winner who had not won in nearly a year, suddenly found a spark and comfortably won the Suburban Stakes (G2) at Belmont on July 8. He signaled that turnaround with a pair of uncharacteristic bullet works before the race and has continued to work well since.

War Story, who drew off to win the Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2) at Belmont in June and the speedy Tu Brutus, who tired late in that race, add to the intrigue.

If the Steve Asmussen-trained Gun Runner can turn in his usual professional performance, he’ll win this race. Then we’ll have to wait two more weeks to find out if there is indeed a new division leader.

While the Whitney will generate a lot of fan interest, Saturday’s 7th race at Saratoga – the Fasig-Tipton Lure Stakes – is a much more intriguing betting race.

The 1 1/16th mile turf race for 4-year-olds and up on the Mellon track drew a contentious field of 11, and that’s the kind of puzzle that gets the #RJhorseracing handicappers champing at the bit. We’ll also be handicapping the weather, as there is a good chance of rain in Saratoga Springs from Thursday through Saturday, making it likely that the lawn will be somewhere on the soggy side.

