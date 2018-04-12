Final preps could shake up the Kentucky Derby leader board

The last two prep races for the Run for the Roses – the Arkansas Derby and Lexington Stakes – will be run on Saturday, leaving handicappers a mere three weeks to make sense of what has been an exhilarating run up to the main event.

John Velazquez, right, rides World Approval to victory in the Mile horse race during the Breeders' Cup, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Del Mar, Calif.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

And down the stretch they come! (Tip of the hat to Dave Johnson.)

Prologue will be past after the last two prep races for the Kentucky Derby – the Arkansas Derby and Lexington Stakes – are run on Saturday, leaving handicappers three weeks to make sense of what has been an exhilarating run up to the main event.

We’ll use all that remaining time to tear the race apart from various angles and keeping you up to speed on the latest developments, but to start out I thought it would be worth spending a time discussing the annual game of musical saddles that begins about this time each year.

The wheel began spinning early this week, when jockey John Velazquez, trainer Todd Pletcher’s main rider for years, raised eyebrows by announcing he would ride Vino Rosso, winner of last weekend’s Wood Memorial, rather than Florida Derby winner Audible in Louisville.

That, in turn, resulted in Javier Castellano, who left Audible behind in Florida when he traveled to Dubai to ride West Coast in the $10 million Dubai World Cup, abandoning his newly obtained mount on Bolt d’Oro for a reunion with Audible. “I feel like I need to be with Todd,” said Castellano, who also has a long and productive relationship with Pletcher.

Enter Victor Espinoza, merely the only active Triple Crown winning rider, to take over the reins of Bolt d’Oro for trainer Mick Ruiz.

There’s a big temptation for handicappers to read a lot into rider changes in advance of the Derby, and many commenters on social media claimed to know that Velazquez made the choice because he prefers the improving Vino Rosso to the brilliant Audible, who is 3-for-3 in his brief career.

That could be the case, but maybe Pletcher excused Castellano to ride in Dubai with the understanding that he could reclaim the mount on Audible upon his return. Or perhaps someone in the colt’s ownership group expressed a strong preference to have Castellano ride the colt.

My point is that until John Velazquez or Javier Castellano come out and say who they chose and why, I’d take note of such changes but not put a lot of stock into the inferences that come from accepting the initial premise.

On to the Arkansas Derby and Lexington Stakes.

The Arkansas Derby, a Grade One race at 1 1/18 miles at Oaklawn Park, could add yet another marquee name to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard if the brilliant Pletcher trainee Magnum Moon, the 8-5 morning line favorite, runs his record to 4-0.

But it won’t be a walkover, with the Bob Baffert-trained Solomini (2-1), a horse with a streetfighter’s mentality who has never finished worse than second, Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip (9-2) and the aptly named and always tough Steve Asmussen-trained Combatant (6-1) in the field of nine.

My Boy Jack headlines a field of 12 3-year-olds in the 1 1/16th mile, Grade Three Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. The 5-2 morning line favorite was not pointed for the race but needs more Kentucky Derby points to ensure he reserves a spot in Louisville. Chief contenders are Telekinesis (4-1), Greyvitos (6-1) and Pony Up (6-1).

