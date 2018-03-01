Heavy-hitters take center stage in Triple Crown chase

Just as playwrights use unseen characters to advance the plot, this year’s road to the Triple Crown has been overshadowed by two horses — Good Magic and Bolt d’Oro — whose absence has called into question everything we’ve been watching on stage.

Jockey Jose Ortiz rides Good Magic to victory in the Sentient Jet Juvenile horse race at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif. on Nov. 4, 2017. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)

But while Godot never shows up (belated spoiler alert), the suspense that has been building over the reappearance of last year’s top 2-year-olds is about to be released, whether with a bang or a whimper.

Good Magic, whose maiden victory came in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November at Del Mar, will make his much-anticipated return to the races on Saturday in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) at Gulfstream Park.

Then next week, Bolt d’Oro, the colt who led the 2-year-old division right up to the moment of Good Magic’s breakthrough win, is expected to make his 2018 debut in the San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) at Santa Anita.

We’ll see momentarily how the #RJhorseracing handicappers break down the Fountain of Youth, which drew a field of 10, but first a few thoughts about the return of last year’s big guns.

The first is that this is late in the game for horses with designs on the Kentucky Derby and the races beyond to be making their first starts of the year. Historically, horses that win the Kentucky Derby gain seasoning with a solid 2-year-old campaign and then come back with at least two strong preps as 3-year-olds before the big race.

There’s still time for both horses to accomplish that, but just barely. With just two months remaining until the Run for the Roses, there is no room for error for either horse.

The good news for the connections of Good Magic and Bolt d’Oro is that both horses are well positioned in the points race that determines which 3-year-olds make the starting gate in Louisville, with the former holding 24 points and the latter with 14. As long as they hit the board in at least one of their two prep races, both should easily make the field.

That brings us to the two big questions handicappers must answer in these comeback races: Are the horses likely to improve as 3-year-olds – not a given with precocious young horses – and if they are, will they be cranked up enough to win at first asking, given that the Kentucky Derby is the true goal.

The way you answer those questions will determine your betting approach. But keep in mind that if either horse is going to be beaten at short odds, the comeback races are where it will most likely happen.

Now on to the Fountain of Youth.

