Horse racing on the Las Vegas Strip? British firms think it’s possible

A spokesman for City Racing, a partnership of four British companies, confirms the partnership is interested in hosting a pop-up horse racing event in Las Vegas and say it has had preliminary discussions with local officials.

People cross the street outside the Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort on The Strip, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Renderings on the City Racing website show what a street-level horse race might look like. (Sports and Entertainment Ltd.)

Renderings on the City Racing website show what a street-level horse race might look like. (Sports and Entertainment Ltd.)

Imagine standing in front of the Bellagio fountains and watching as eight thoroughbred racehorses and their jockeys go thundering past on the Strip, cheered on by thousands of screaming onlookers.

As outlandish as that sounds, it’s at least a long shot possibility being pursued by four serious British businesses, including one improbably led by the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Known as City Racing, the enterprise was featured last week in a Thoroughbred Daily News article that hinted that Las Vegas might be one of the iconic streetscapes organizers are pursuing.

Johnno Spence, a spokesman for City Racing, confirmed Thursday to the Review-Journal that organizers are interested in Las Vegas and said the enterprise has had preliminary talks with local officials as well as those in several other states.

The enterprise was launched in 2016 by Sports Entertainment Ltd. of London, headed by Peter Phillips, QEII’s grandson and son of Princess Anne, and Andrews Bowen, inventor of the SafeTrack artificial racing surface. They were soon joined by partners JS Communications and The Jockey Club in Britain.

Phillips and Bowen came up with the concept as a way of getting new fans interested in the sport.

“Throughout the world, the racing bodies we’ve spoken to say the same thing: they are struggling to attract an audience,” Phillips told TDN. “We believe this is a fantastic platform for those bodies to communicate to a different, new, and dare I say, younger audience.”

The logistics of creating a pop-up racing venue on a city street are daunting. In addition to the 5-furlong (five-eighths-of-a-mile) course, the races would require quickly creating and tearing down a 100 meter area behind the starting gate and a 200-meter gallop-out past the finish line, collapsible safety rails, a second barrier to keep fans at a safe distance and timing equipment.

But Spence said City Racing plans to use pallets covered with a three-layer artificial base and racing surface that will enable organizers to quickly set up and remove the venue.

“In a push we could be in and out in 24 hours, but 48 hours would be a more comfortable timeframe,” he said.

The partnership aims to host its first street race early next year in a yet-to-be named city in Europe or Asia and probably hold one or two more events in 2019. The idea is to add an event or two each year to eventually create a global racing series patterned after motor racing’s Grand Prix, Spence said.

The interest in Las Vegas as a possible host for the event was telegraphed by Phillips in his interview with TDN. Asked if the partnership would seek to race on some of the most iconic streets in the U.S., like Manhattan and Las Vegas, Phillips responded, “You’ve mentioned a few cities there and you wouldn’t be too far off the mark. And from our perspective, the more spectacular images we can get of horses racing down these streets with iconic backgrounds, the more the event goes beyond the racing industry. It starts to filter into the tourism industry as well.”

While Spence said that City Racing had held preliminary discussions with local officials, he did not say whom organizers had contacted. Officials with the city of Las Vegas, Clark County and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority did not confirm that any talks have been held, but Mayor Carolyn Goodman said “We’re open to anything” on Thursday when informed about the proposed event.

Stay tuned for more on this intriguing enterprise as additional details become available.

