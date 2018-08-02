Mike Brunker

Horse racing on the Las Vegas Strip? British firms think it’s possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2018 - 12:12 pm
 

Imagine standing in front of the Bellagio fountains and watching as eight thoroughbred racehorses and their jockeys go thundering past on the Strip, cheered on by thousands of screaming onlookers.

As outlandish as that sounds, it’s at least a long shot possibility being pursued by four serious British businesses, including one improbably led by the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Known as City Racing, the enterprise was featured last week in a Thoroughbred Daily News article that hinted that Las Vegas might be one of the iconic streetscapes organizers are pursuing.

Johnno Spence, a spokesman for City Racing, confirmed Thursday to the Review-Journal that organizers are interested in Las Vegas and said the enterprise has had preliminary talks with local officials as well as those in several other states.

The enterprise was launched in 2016 by Sports Entertainment Ltd. of London, headed by Peter Phillips, QEII’s grandson and son of Princess Anne, and Andrews Bowen, inventor of the SafeTrack artificial racing surface. They were soon joined by partners JS Communications and The Jockey Club in Britain.

Phillips and Bowen came up with the concept as a way of getting new fans interested in the sport.

“Throughout the world, the racing bodies we’ve spoken to say the same thing: they are struggling to attract an audience,” Phillips told TDN. “We believe this is a fantastic platform for those bodies to communicate to a different, new, and dare I say, younger audience.”

The logistics of creating a pop-up racing venue on a city street are daunting. In addition to the 5-furlong (five-eighths-of-a-mile) course, the races would require quickly creating and tearing down a 100 meter area behind the starting gate and a 200-meter gallop-out past the finish line, collapsible safety rails, a second barrier to keep fans at a safe distance and timing equipment.

But Spence said City Racing plans to use pallets covered with a three-layer artificial base and racing surface that will enable organizers to quickly set up and remove the venue.

“In a push we could be in and out in 24 hours, but 48 hours would be a more comfortable timeframe,” he said.

The partnership aims to host its first street race early next year in a yet-to-be named city in Europe or Asia and probably hold one or two more events in 2019. The idea is to add an event or two each year to eventually create a global racing series patterned after motor racing’s Grand Prix, Spence said.

The interest in Las Vegas as a possible host for the event was telegraphed by Phillips in his interview with TDN. Asked if the partnership would seek to race on some of the most iconic streets in the U.S., like Manhattan and Las Vegas, Phillips responded, “You’ve mentioned a few cities there and you wouldn’t be too far off the mark. And from our perspective, the more spectacular images we can get of horses racing down these streets with iconic backgrounds, the more the event goes beyond the racing industry. It starts to filter into the tourism industry as well.”

While Spence said that City Racing had held preliminary discussions with local officials, he did not say whom organizers had contacted. Officials with the city of Las Vegas, Clark County and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority did not confirm that any talks have been held, but Mayor Carolyn Goodman said “We’re open to anything” on Thursday when informed about the proposed event.

Stay tuned for more on this intriguing enterprise as additional details become available.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are venturing to a more-traditional venue, Mountaineer Racetrack, to work out the winners of the Saturday’s featured $200 West Virginia Governor’s Stakes and the $500,000 West Virginia Derby.

Check back later Thursday to see how they, and yours truly, see these races unfolding.

Even better, get involved and help the crowd ‘cappers crack these racing puzzles. Download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

If you do, you’ll also be entered in our summer handicapping league and be eligible for the prize that will go to the sharpest handicapper over a three-month stretch: a copy of the newly published book “Out of the Clouds,” the true-life story of Hall of Fame trainer Hirsch Jacobs and his iron-horse Stymie.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Mike Brunker
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Mike Brunker Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like