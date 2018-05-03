Is Justify the horse to lift the Kentucky Derby’s ‘curse of Apollo’?

The 3-1 favorite should get a favorable pace scenario, but can he last 1 1/4 miles? See what horse racing columnist Mike Brunker, the #RJhorseracing handicappers and guest experts Bob Ike, Patrick McQuiggan and Ellis Star think.

Horses run through the first turn during the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It’s all over but the screaming, the dancing and, for many bettors, the “coulda, woulda, shouldas.”

In hopes of keeping you out of the latter group after the Kentucky Derby is run on Saturday, I’ll share the picks of the #RJhorseracing handicappers, as well as mine, in a moment, but first here’s what you need to know about the race:

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday appears on paper to have one of the most talent-laden fields ever assembled for a Run for the Roses. I count at least five horses – Justify, Mendelssohn, Magnum Moon, Audible and Good Magic — who might have been favored in other years with lesser competition.

But there can, of course, be only one favorite, and that is the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, who will break from the post 7 at odds of 3-1 if he sticks to the morning line.

The favorite will be running against 136 years of history – no horse has won the Derby without racing at 2 since Apollo did it in 1882 – as well as 19 rivals. But the speed and intelligence he’s shown in three starts this year have shown he just might be the one who can end the “curse of Apollo,” as the long streak of futility has come to be known.

Pace is likely to play a key role in determining the winner, as it does in most races. Justify appears to possess enough speed to take control of the race, but I think it’s more likely that Baffert and jockey Mike Smith will opt to rate him just off the other front-runners drawn to his inside – Promises Fulfilled and Flameaway.

The key to whether there’s a measured pace – say 1:11 or so for the first 6 furlongs – or a hot one will be Mendelssohn, the 5-1 second choice who will start from post 14. Will his connections, trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, try to gun him to the front as they did in winning the UAE Derby in Dubai or will they opt to tuck in behind the leading phalanx and wait? I think the latter is most likely, which leads me to forecast a medium to slow early pace, but that could change in the blink of an eye if one of them breaks slowly or someone else decides to try to steal the race.

A few other things to keep in mind before we get to the picking:

— There is a tremendous temptation to chase huge payoffs in the Derby, but remember that they are huge for a reason. There is nothing more frustrating than handicapping the race near perfectly but coming home with an empty wallet. Instead, set aside a good chunk of your bankroll for the race for win bets, exactas and possibly Oaks-Derby doubles. Then get crazy with what’s left if you must.

— While once-a-year horseplayers will be focused on the Derby, even occasional handicappers would be well advised to give a good lock at the races on the Churchill Downs undercard on Saturday. There are six other graded stakes races leading up to the Derby that could make for a winning day even if you come up empty on the big race.

— Weather can always throw another variable into a race that doesn’t need any help being chaotic. As of early Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast for Louisville shows a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday, but that will undoubtedly shift in the days and hours ahead. Keep a close eye on the forecast and think ahead about the horses that will move up if the track is sloppy or muddy.

Now, I’ll land the mic to the #RJhorseracing handicappers, who this week are handicapping both the Kentucky Oaks, the equivalent of the Derby for 3-year-old fillies, on Friday and the Derby on Saturday.

Check back later Thursday to get the opinions of our resident crowd ‘cappers. Or better yet, there’s still time for you to get involved: Simply get free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com, find the most likely winners and submit your top 3 picks, along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m., I might feature one of your comments in the column that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Also, we will have a special video session on handicapping the Derby, featuring noted Southern California handicapper Bob Ike and South Point’s house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan available for viewing later Thursday as well.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.