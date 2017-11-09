It’s not too late to profit from Breeders’ Cup races

Track’s bias in favor of closers means that some horses did not get a chance to run their best in last weekend’s races at Del Mar. Here’s what you need to do to benefit from that.

Florent Geroux rides Gun Runner to victory in the Classic during the Breeders' Cup horse races, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Breeders’ Cup is growing smaller in our rearview mirrors, but let’s not be too quick to punch the gas and leave one of the stranger editions of the thoroughbred world championships behind.

Whenever you encounter the quirky – dare I say biased? — kind of track we saw last weekend at Del Mar, it pays to spend extra time studying the charts to see which horses took the worst of it – in this case speed horses racing under pressure while racing along the rail. Even in races that draw as much attention as the Breeders’ Cup, these horses are likely to pay off well beyond their true odds when they run and win in fairer circumstances.

I’ve already drawn up a list of nine horses I intend to pay very close attention to in their next starts and I’d encourage you to do the same. Also be sure to enter them in the Daily Racing Form’s “Watchmail” feature or a similar tool so you won’t miss out when they are next entered.

While we’re on the subject of the main track, it’s worth noting that Del Mar has long had a reputation as a quirky racetrack that changes character like De Niro. One day it’s a speed-favoring oval, the next it’s a paradise for come-from-the-clouds types.

There’s been a persistent theory that ocean tides are somehow to blame for the Jekyll-and-Hyde switches, since the Pacific Ocean is just a few hundred yards away. But Mac McBride, longtime Del Mar press box manager, says he puts no stock in it, noting that he’s heard that high tides favor front-runners and just the opposite, that they favor closers.

“It’s just a bunch of guys at the racetrack with too much time on their hands trying to figure out why they lost,” he told me last weekend.

I’ve never studied the issue, but I’m inclined to side with Mac. For what it’s worth, though, the tide was high on Friday and Saturday at La Jolla, just to the south of the track, though the actual high tide mark was at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday.

Late scratches

Couple other items worth noting:

— Breeders’ Cup Classic champ Gun Runner will run once more, in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27, before heading to the breeding shed. He’ll stand at Three Chimney’s Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, for a $70,000 stud fee.

— Arrogate, who won the Pegasus — the world’s richest thoroughbred race — last year, will not be back to defend his title, having been retired after finishing a disappointing fifth in his swan song in the Classic. He will stand for $75,000 at Juddmonte Farms in Lexington, Kentucky.

