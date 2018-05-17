Justify heavily favored to repeat in sodden Preakness Stakes

The Kentucky Derby winner is 2-5 on the morning line for the second jewel of the Triple Crown, but he still has some questions to answer.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify, left, with exercise rider Humberto Gomez aboard, waits near the starting gate before being escorted to the track for a workout, Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“I need a raincoat. I really need a raincoat. I really, really need a raincoat,” Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows sang in the band’s moody 1993 ballad “Raining In Baltimore.”

That sums up the weather forecast for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes better than the National Weather Service possibly could. It also partly explains why the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, who romped to victory in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago over a sloppy Churchill Downs racetrack, is the prohibitive 2-5 morning line favorite.

We’ll find out shortly whether the #RJhorseracing handicapping corps believes the favorite will again cut through the expected sea of mud in Baltimore, and how they size up this week’s featured races at Santa Anita, but first let’s see how the middle jewel of the Triple Crown is shaping up.

The Preakness, run at 1 3/16ths mile, or a half furlong shorter than the Derby, generally attracts fewer horses than the Run for the Roses. But the drop-off is particularly noticeable this year, with just seven foes lining up to try to derail Justify’s Triple Crown bid before it reaches New York.

Most of the horses who competed in Louisville are sitting this one out, the exceptions being Derby runner-up Good Magic, the Pimlico oddsmaker’s 3-1 second choice, sixth-place finisher Bravazo (20-1) and Lone Sailor (15-1), who checked in eighth.

But there are a couple fresh faces with some intrigue, including Quip (12-1) winner of the Tampa Bay Derby and runner-up behind Magnum Moon in the Arkansas Derby, Diamond King (30-1), winner of the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park nearly a month ago, and the lightly raced Todd Pletcher trainee Tenfold (20-1).

With the Derby still fresh in our minds, there’s always a temptation to just concede the Preakness to the winner. But given how heavily favored that horse usually is in Baltimore, that’s not a wise move.

For one thing, you don’t have to look too far back to find evidence of a fancied Derby winner imploding at Old Hilltop. Remember 3-5 chalk Nyquist in 2016?

And despite his impressive victory in the Derby, Justify still has a few potential vulnerabilities.

First, he has yet to face a serious challenge in his four races, meaning we have no idea how he will react if someone manages to get him into a dogfight. Nor do we know how he would react to getting mud kicked in his face if he were to break a step slowly.

Finally, the two-week turnaround is a new experience for the son of Scat Daddy, whose previous races were nicely spaced about a month apart.

Check back later Thursday to see how the #RJhorseracing handicappers size up the Preakness, as well as two salty races from Santa Anita.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.