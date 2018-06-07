Justify looks to seal the deal vs. 9 foes in Belmont Stakes

The Bob Baffert-trained son of Scat Daddy already has rewritten racing history, but does he have what it takes to triump in the 1 1/2-mile “test of the champion”?

Triple Crown hopeful Justify gallops around the track during a workout at Belmont Park, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Justify will attempt to become the 13th Triple Crown winner when he races in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race on Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

I’m not supposed to share this, but there’s an old journalistic trick where, when an athlete is about to accomplish an amazing feat, you go back in time and recount what was going on in the world when the quest began.

It’s effective enough that it’s become a cliché. For instance, when I tell you that jockey Mike Smith rode his first race on May 7, 1982, less than a week after Gato del Sol won the Kentucky Derby and in the second year of Ronald Reagan’s first term as president, you can’t help but be impressed by his longevity and subsequent successes.

But it just doesn’t work when an athlete’s entire career has spanned just 112 days.

That’s a roundabout way of saying that we’re going to witness a different kind of history on Saturday when Justify steps into the Belmont Stakes starting gate and attempts to become racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner. This is no story of devotion and perseverance but one of an exceptional talent bursting into the room like an uninvited dinner guest.

The Bob Baffert-trained son of Scat Daddy had already rewritten racing’s history books by breaking the so-called “Curse of Apollo,” becoming the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby without having raced as a 2-year-old. Then he came back in the Preakness and showed that he also possessed Spartan toughness by facing down an early challenge from a very talented foe and holding off the reinforcements who came to finish him off.

Now he faces what may be his toughest challenge, competing against nine rested or surging rivals at 1 ½ miles — the longest distance of the Triple Crown races and farther that his bloodlines suggest he should be able to navigate.

He does have a few things going for him beyond what so far seem to be his almost supernatural abilities: He is the fastest horse in the field and should be able to conserve energy in the early stages of the race. And his workouts since the Preakness gave no indication that he is feeling the effects of so much racing in such a short time.

But Big Sandy, as the sweeping Belmont Park oval is known, has felled other Goliaths in the 150 year history of the race that is rightly known as the “test of the champion.” If Justify is wear the blanket of white carnations traditionally draped over the Belmont Stakes winner, he’s going to have to dig into his well of greatness one more time.

Can he do it? Let’s see what the #RJhorseracing handicappers think before I share my opinion.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing crowd handicapping corps this week is tackling the Grade 1 Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap, better known as the Met Mile, on the exceptional Belmont Stakes undercard, as well as the main event.

Check back later Thursday to see how they see the races and for my picks as well.

Better yet, there’s still time to add your opinion to the group’s consensus. Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing and download free past performances (courtesy of Equibase) for the races, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top 3 selections, along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). Try to do it by 5 p.m. Thursday so I can add your opinions, and possibly highlight your comment, in the column that runs in Friday’s newspaper.

