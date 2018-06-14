Justify’s Belmont Stakes win tainted by strategic shenanigans

Chain of events during the early stages of the race that appear to have been orchestrated to achieve a Triple Crown sweep by Justify leave a sour taste in the mouths of many racing fans.

Justify, right, leads the pack in the final turn in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont Stakes on the way to winning the horse race and the Triple Crown, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

There’s a reader, let’s call him Al, who leaves me long voicemails nearly every week urging me to write a column about how crooked racing is. We’ve spoken once on the phone and I told him that I can’t write that column because I don’t share his opinion that the game is rigged in some massive conspiracy involving trainers, owners, jockeys and racing officials.

But every now and then, Al raises questions about a particular race where I think he’s got a valid point.

Sadly, the Belmont Stakes was one of those races.

I’m referring to a chain of events during the early stages of the race won by the Bob Baffert-trained Justify that appear to have been orchestrated to achieve that outcome. It probably didn’t rise to the level of cheating, but it sure left a sour taste in the mouths of many racing fans who were otherwise savoring the excitement of Justify’s Triple Crown bid.

Mostly they involved Baffert’s other entry in the race, Restored Hope, who was rushed up by jockey Florent Geroux after breaking a step slow to briefly put a head in front of his stablemate. Once he got to the front, Restored Hope shifted outward as the field entered the first turn, forcing Noble Indy to his outside to take back.

Then, after correcting course and getting around the turn four or five wide, Geroux shifted Restored Hope back in toward Justify, who was skimming the Belmont Park rail, to ensure that the stalking Bravazo didn’t have a crease to pull up alongside the 4-5 favorite.

“He looked like a bodyguard making sure nobody got close to Justify,” Mike Repole, co-owner of both Noble Indy and Vino Rosso, told the Daily Racing Form, describing Restored Hope’s unusual tactics.

Questions also were raised about Javier Castellano’s ride on Noble Indy. Video shot from the clubhouse and posted on YouTube showed the jockey apparently taking hold of the speedy colt just as it appeared he would clear the other horses and be able to swing over from his outside post to engage Justify. No sooner did he do that than Restored Hope came dashing up to ensure that he would have to take back or lose tons of ground.

Baffert, Geroux and Castellano all deny they did anything wrong. But Repole isn’t buying it. He told the DRF that Castellano won’t be riding for him anytime soon.

As noted in an excellent horseracingnation.com article breaking down the race, the problem isn’t just the possibility that there was collusion to set up a win by Justify, but that the Belmont Park stewards and New York racing authorities didn’t even bother to question the trainer or riders after the race. At the very least, racing fans are owed that.

