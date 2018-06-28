New app offers racehorse ownership opportunity to the masses

It’s long been my opinion that owning racehorses is a slightly less effective means of burning cash than tossing it into an incinerator.

But I may be have to reconsider thanks to a novel startup that is allowing regular Joes and Jills without a national treasury at their disposal get involved as owners in the sport of kings.

Experiential Squared’s Myracehorse app enables those who want to speculate to buy into an active racehorse or a promising prospect for as little as $100. Yes that only gets you a tiny share — maybe no more than a handful of mane – but it also give you entrée into a rarified world usually restricted to sheikhs, titans of industry and those to the manor born.

The app is available in Apple and Google stores and on the web at https://MyRacehorse.com. Opportunities are now largely limited to residents of California, but its creators hope to take the concept national later this year if they can gain approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The app is the brainchild of Michael Behrens, a longtime racing fan, and his partner, David Kandasamy, who have cleverly married the trend of syndicated ownership groups in racing with the microfinancing that is all the rage in technology circles. They’ve also made it devilishly simple to participate, as shareholders don’t worry about ongoing expenses like training and vet bills after they lay their money down.

“At the core, we both believe it’s just a cool thing that everyone should be able to experience,” Behrens said of the opportunity to own even a tiny piece of a racehorse.

So far, dozens of early-adopters have taken the plunge, including a gang of about 50 that recently visited the backstretch to meet their steeds and hear Kentucky Derby winning jockey Stewart Elliott share his insights on the racing business during a special event at Santa Anita.

But beyond such events, which can only be offered to limited numbers of shareholders, the developers are fine-tuning delivering content via the app to keep everyone in the loop. After buying a share, for example, you might get video of “your horse” working out, then hear the trainer assess its fitness. Or, if you buy into a yearling, you might get periodic updates from the breeder along with video showing it growing into its long legs.

Behrens said his team also is working to develop a suite of “Ownership 101” content to help those who are new to the business find their feet.

I think the myracehorse app is a great idea to get people involved in racing and will report back if and when it begins broadly offering Nevadans a chance to participate.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Meanwhile, the #RJhorseracing handicapping corps is crossing the border this week to tackle Saturday’s $1 million Queen’s Plate for 3-year-olds at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and the next race on the program, a salty allowance/optional claiming race.

Check back later Thursday to see how the handicappers size up these puzzles. Or better yet, there’s still time for you to get involved. Simply download free past performances for the races, courtesy of Equibase, find your top three picks and submit them via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

There’s even a new incentive to get in on the fun: I’ll be sending a copy of the newly released book “Out of the Clouds,” the story of the great racehorse Stymie and his trainer Hirsch Jacobs, to the handicapper who demonstrates the best picking consistency through the end of September. Simply email me or follow me on Twitter and let me know if you’d like additional details.

