New company with Nevada connections buys Kentucky Downs

Trainer Steve Asmussen, left, celebrates with jockey Florent Geroux, center, in the winner's circle after Gun Runner won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Second from right is owner Ron Winchell. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A news flash this week about a newly formed company with Las Vegas and Nevada connections buying Kentucky Downs racetrack probably won’t instantly dispel the myth that horse racing is a dying sport, but it should get the attention of some Nevada gaming executives who appear to believe that’s the case.

Kentucky Racing Acquisition, a new company co-founded by Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone, did not reveal terms of the acquisition of the track in Franklin, Kentucky, which it hopes to complete by early 2019.

Winchell is well known in racing circles as the son of Winchell’s Donuts king Verne Winchell, the co-owner of Gun Runner and the proprietor of Winchell Thoroughbreds, a prominent racing and breeding operation in Lexington, Kentucky. He also operates more than 20 gaming locations in Nevada under the Eclipse Gaming Operations umbrella.

But what I find more interesting is the involvement of Falcone. While Winchell grew up in a family deeply involved in horse racing, Falcone served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Station Casinos Inc. before leaving the company last year. And before that he worked as an investment banker with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., focused on the hospitality and gaming sectors, and at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., where as managing director he was considered one of the gaming, lodging and leisure industry’s top analysts.

Why would a guy with a business pedigree like that want to get involved with a “dying sport”? I tried to reach Falcone this week to get an answer to that question without any luck. I’ll keep trying and report back when I learn more.

In the meantime, Falcone indicated in a statement that his and Winchell’s plans extend beyond Kentucky Downs.

“Our commitment to horse racing extends beyond this announced plan to acquire Kentucky Downs, as Ron and I believe there are other opportunities where our combined expertise and experience can help foster consistent growth for the sport,” he was quoted as saying.

The Kentucky Downs purchase would bring immediate benefit to the new company. The southern Kentucky track has turned into a gold mine since it introduced Historic Horse Racing, essentially slot machines that offer pari-mutuel betting. That has propelled the handle at the “European-style track” that offers only turf racing for five days a year from $20 million in 2010 to almost $800 million in 2018.

We could learn Friday whether the company also will be licensed to build and operate a new standardbred racetrack in Oak Grove, Kentucky, about 60 miles west of Kentucky Downs. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is expected to award the license to one of three entities — Winchell and Falcone’s company; a partnership between Churchill Downs and Keeneland; and Caesars, which owns the Bluegrass Downs Standardbred track near Paducah, Kentucky.

