Rain adds another element to Breeders’ Cup inscrutability

Softish turf course should aid European runners, who are more accustomed to those conditions, but it also can provide big surprises when horses who have never run on an “off” track discover they really like it.

An exercise rider rides Pocket Dynamo during morning workouts before the Breeders Cup horse races at Churchill Downs, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Pay attention, Eliza, and repeat after me: “The rain in Louisville falls mainly on the oval.”

That was a tip of the hat to the many fair ladies in my life, but also an effort to make the point that the weather is likely to play a role in the outcomes of at least some of the 14 Breeders’ Cup races run at Churchill Downs on Friday and Saturday.

Rain began falling early Wednesday in Louisville and continued into Thursday. Forecasts call for it to taper off in the evening as the storm system moves out of the area. However, by midday local time, a rain gauge near the historic racetrack indicated that more than 2 inches of precipitation had fallen since Wednesday morning.

I’m not the only handicapper playing amateur meteorologist this week. While the main track is known to drain quickly and might be rated “fast” by the time the first Breeders’ Cup race is run Friday, the turf course will take longer to dry out and will almost certainly be on the soft side on Friday and likely on Saturday as well.

That should favor European runners, who are far more accustomed to galloping in the gunk than their U.S. counterparts, but it also can provide some big surprises when horses who have never run on an “off” track discover they really like it.

I’d advise paying close attention to the turf races on Friday – the Juvenile Turf Sprint, the Juvenile Fillies Turf and the Juvenile Turf – to see how the track is playing, as that may well inform your betting decisions on Saturday.

In the meantime, the #RJhorseracing handicappers are champing at the bit to get into this week’s featured races on Saturday, the $2 million Mile and the $6 million Classic. We’ll get to that momentarily after I deliver my customary cautionary note about betting the Breeders’ Cup.

Related: Las Vegas casinos offering free Breeders’ Cup seminars

With so many races overflowing with talented horses, it’s easy to get caught up in the pursuit of a life-changing score. I’m not against sudden riches, but I advise setting aside a minimum of 60 percent of your bankroll for win bets. You’ll be far less likely to head home with empty pockets if you hit even one of those, and you’ll still be able to swing for the fences a few times in hopes of hitting one out of the park.

Also try to pick your spots. While it’s tempting to gorge on the racing delights laid before you over the two days of racing, remember these are some of the most-challenging handicapping puzzles out there. Consider sitting on your hands for those races in which you don’t have a strong opinion and save your scratch for the ones where you do.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicapping crew is tackling the Mile, the eighth race on Saturday’s card, over the $4 million Turf at 1 1/2 miles because it looks like one of the most wide-open races on the Breeders’ Cup program. The Churchill Downs odds-maker certainly thought so, establishing French invader Polydream as the 5-1 favorite and placing three U.S.-based horses — Oscar Performance, Catapult and Analyze It — at 6-1. And the competition doesn’t end there: Every entrant in the 14-horse field appears capable of winning on their best day.

The Classic, run at 1 1/4 miles on the main track, has attracted its usual stellar field led by 5-2 morning line favorite Accelerate, who drew the outside post in the field of 14. The John Sadler-trained son of Lookin At Lucky will need to bring his A game though to turn back his competitors, including the Bob Baffert-trained pair of McKenzie and West Coast; the still-improving 3-year-old Catholic Boy; former sprinter/miler Mind Your Biscuits; Woodward Stakes winner Yoshida and top European and Dubai-based runners Mendelssohn, Roaring Lion and Thunder Snow.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers and yours truly size up these races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). If you do it by 5 p.m. your opinion will be reflected in the crowd ‘cappers consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.