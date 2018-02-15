Stakes go up for those with Kentucky Derby dreams

More points used to determine the starters in the Run for the Roses are on the line starting with Saturday’s Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) at the Fair Grounds. Horseplayers need to pay close attention to this second round of preps.

John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The stakes go up this weekend for horsemen with Kentucky Derby dreams under the ever evolving points system that determines who gets a place in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May.

Saturday’s Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) at the Fair Grounds is the first prep race of the year to distribute 85 points to the top four finishers, up from 17 in all the previous qualifying races except for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which dished up 34 points. (The #RJhorseracing handicappers will dissect the Risen Star momentarily, so read on.)

Why does that matter?

Well, you can’t win the Run for the Roses if you don’t get in the race. So while trainers and owners want to save as much horse as possible for the kickoff of the Triple Crown, they have to make sure they run enough along the way to qualify.

In the early years after the points system was adopted in 2013, a total in the low 20s was good enough to secure a spot in the always oversubscribed Derby. But that figure has been creeping up into the 30s in the last couple years and figures to be even higher this year, with the addition of nine more scoring races over last year.

Bottom line is that a win in the Risen Star or the other upcoming major preps worth 85 points — which award 50 points to the winner — should be enough to guarantee a spot in the Derby field while also offering plenty of time for a horse to recover from a top effort.

That’s why the second round of preps, before the races worth 170 points begin with the Louisiana Derby (Gr. 1) on March 24, are worth watching closely. If a price horse wins in Louisville, these are often the races that signaled a big effort was forthcoming.

NHC champ crowned

Congratulations to Chris Littlemore, a retired autoworker from Whitby, Ontario, who captured the National Handicapping Championship last weekend at Treasure Island Las Vegas. He’s the second straight Canadian to take home the $800,000 first-place prize and an Eclipse Award as Horseplayer of the Year.

I paid a visit to the TI ballroom to get my first taste of the NHC action and came away impressed. The excitement in the room was contagious and it was great to hang out with players who are as passionate about the game as I am.

If you’re interested in getting involved, get the 411 at NTRA.com/nhc/.

#RJhorseracing featured races

As mentioned before, the #RJhorseracing handicappers are taking on the Risen Star, a 1 1/16 mile race for 3-year-olds, as well as the preceding Fair Grounds Handicap, a turf race for 4-year-olds and up contested at the “about 1 1/8 mile” distance.

Check back later Thursday to see how they assess the races. Or better yet, join the fun as we search each week for some of the most challenging handicapping puzzles in the nation. Get free past performances, courtesy of Equibase.com. at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, work out the winners and submit top 3 selections along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). If you do so by 5 p.m. Thursday, you’re eligible to win a refreshing recognition — a package or Review-Journal breath mints — if I feature your comment in the column that appears in Friday’s paper.

