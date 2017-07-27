Use this tool to help find betting value in a horse race

Establishing a morning line of your own is a great way to add some discipline to your betting strategy. Here’s how it’s done.

The start of a race at Del Mar. (Courtesy of Del Mar)

You’ll often hear handicappers talk about finding “value” in a horse race, but they seldom stop to explain what they mean.

There’s a reason for this: While few would argue against the notion that it makes sense to bet on contenders that have a better chance of winning than their odds suggest, there’s no foolproof way to identify those horses in a given race. Pick a race and ask two handicappers which horses represent the value and you likely will get very different answers.

This is a subject that I intend to return to frequently, and invite some of our crowd ‘cappers to weigh in on as well, as finding value is indeed the secret sauce that will turn a losing horse player to a winner.

But as a conversation starter, I’d like to cover a concept that is familiar to many handicappers but something that few have ever practiced. It’s called making your own line.

There is a little math involved, but with the handy chart here anyone can take it for a spin and see if it changes their approach to handicapping a horse race. It did for me.

Here’s what you do: Start with 100 points, representing 100 percent, add a point for each horse in the race, then add points to represent the takeout – the amount the state removes from the win pool — at the racetrack you are playing. The amount varies by state, but you can use 16 if you don’t want to take the time to look it up on the state racing board’s website.

So, for example, if you’re betting an 11-horse race at Del Mar, as our #RJhorseracing handicappers are this week (see below), the total points would be 100+11+15 (the takeout rate in California)=126 points.

Now, after handicapping the race, assign points to each horse based on how you estimate their chances of winning. So if a horse is 5-1 in your estimation, it would be assigned 17 points. When you finish the race, add up the points and see how close you are to the total for that race and adjust if necessary. The object is to get within a few points of the total to establish the true odds of each horse winning.

If you think you know an overlay when you see one, this may seem like a lot of extra work that won’t improve your results. But I’d encourage you to give it a try over a week or two and see if it doesn’t add some discipline to your betting.

#RJhorseracing featured race

This week our corps of crack handicappers is deciphering Saturday’s 10th race at Del Mar, a starter-allowance race at a mile on the turf for 3-year-olds and up.

You can join in the fun. Download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, handicap the race and send me your top 3 picks via email or post them on Twitter using the hashtag #RJhorseracing. If you get them in by 5 p.m. PT Thursday and I use your comment in the column, there’s a pack of R-J breath mints in it for you.

Also, if you’re not a Twitter user, you should be. Crowd ‘capper Dean Wright gave out the winning $100-plus exacta there last week. It’s a great opportunity to actually converse with your fellow handicappers and compare opinion.

