What Justify has between the ears just as important as physical talent

Kerry Thomas, a self taught equine sports psychologist, says the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner “has the mental aptitude and physical ability to win the Triple Crown.”

Justify (7), with Mike Smith aboard, runs against Good Magic, with Jose Ortiz atop, in the final stretch of the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Justify won the race. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)

If you want to get a glimpse into the mind of Justify, there may be no better human to talk to than Kerry Thomas.

Thomas, 49, of Chester County, Pennsylvania, has been described many ways, but equine sports psychologist is probably the most apt. He’s self taught, having learned the ways of the horse by studying wild herds in the West and then applying what he learned to thoroughbred racing.

His business, THT Bloodstock, consults with buyers at sales or owners considering claiming a horse. He works with clients with underachieving horses and occasionally offers input on breeding to avoid reinforcing “genetic sensory deficiencies” or other negative traits. He’s even worked with horseplayers entered in handicapping tournaments.

But in all those scenarios, he looks for horses that possess “the elite psychology combined with the physical package.”

“When you find that, you’re getting the car and the driver,” he says.

While most of the year he works privately with clients, he and his director of director of equine services, Pete Denk, dive into public handicapping once a year with an analysis of the Kentucky Derby contenders that is sold by Brisnet.com.

To prepare that report, he goes through the prep races of each contender “frame by frame,” looking at their behavioral tendencies, how they react in stressful situations and their “dependencies and co-dependencies” with other members of the herd. And once in a great while he finds “a horse that can release themselves from the herd environment and take off.”

I highly urge readers to visit the THTBloodstock.com website, click on the Big Race Analysis tab and read Thomas and Denk’s piece on the 2018 Derby, both the introduction to his methodology and the analysis of the contenders. It’s a fascinating read, particularly knowing what we now know about this year’s 3-year-olds.

As for Justify, whom he ranked at “the top Herd Dynamic” horse heading to Louisville, Thomas’ enthusiasm has only grown since then.

“He has incredible natural instincts in different environments,” he said this week. “It became clear early on that the very unique thing about him was the fact that he could respond to what’s happening behind as well as what’s going on in front of him.

“He has the mental aptitude and physical ability to win the Triple Crown. … I don’t see any horse competing anywhere in the U.S. that has the mental capacity to take him down. It’s just a matter of will he have the physical stamina to do it. The pressure for him is kind of compounded because all these other guys are strategizing how to beat him.”

We’ll find out the answer to that question on June 9. In the meantime, on to this week’s handicapping puzzles.

