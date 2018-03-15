Will the ‘curse of Apollo’ finally be broken? Fans of Justify think so

Is Justify the colt to snap the “curse of Apollo” by winning the Kentucky Derby?
Perhaps, but bettors who are already declaring the colt to be the next Secretariat better hope he’s a quick learner and has a street fighter’s mentality.
Before we get to Justify’s chances of defying Derby history (and this week’s #Rjhorseracing featured races: the $900,000 Rebel Stakes and the horribly named $200,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks), a bit of background:
In 1882, a lightly raced colt by the name of Apollo pulled off an upset for the ages, defeating 4-5 favorite Runnymede on a “muddy” track to win the Kentucky Derby.
Given that the race was in just its eighth year of existence, fans could not have known the rarity of what they had just witnessed. Since Apollo’s victory, no horse that didn’t race at 2 has won the Derby.
Many have tried. Since 1937, 61 horses have run for the roses without the benefit of a race at 2. Their record is a collective “0-fer.” Some have come close — three seconds and five thirds — but Apollo’s record still stands.
Justify, a Bob Baffert trainee who has won his first two races this year with authority, probably will be the next to test the curse. The son of Scat Daddy demolished a maiden special weight field at Santa Anita by 9½ lengths Feb. 18, earning a Beyer speed figures of 104, then came back to romp by 6½ lengths against allowance foes Sunday at the Great Race Place while trying two turns for the first time.
In doing so, Justify earned a 101 Beyer speed figure over a “muddy” track, the same figure earned the previous day by Bolt d’Oro and McKinzie as they battled the length of the stretch in the San Felipe Stakes (Grade 2). The difference was that Justify earned his while coasting through the final quarter mile.
This horse clearly possesses the talent to break the curse, and he has Baffert in his corner. But remember that 0-for-61 stat and note that the colt has not been challenged, bumped or trapped in a tight spot. And in the Derby, with 20 horses, that can be a fatal flaw.
The best thing that could happen would be for Justify to be tested in his final Derby prep, which has not been announced. Otherwise, he had better truly be a superhorse or we’ll be adding another year to the curse come the first Saturday in May.
#RJhorseracing featured races
The #RJhorseracing handicapping corps takes another stride toward the Triple Crown this week, taking on the Rebel Stakes (Grade 2) at Oaklawn Park and the newly renamed Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3) on the artificial Polytrack surface at Turfway Park.
The weather could be a factor in the former, with a heavy thunderstorm expected to pass through the Hot Springs on Friday and a chance of showers or a thunderstorm early Saturday.
Check back later to see how the crew assesses the races.
Better yet, add your brainpower to our crowd ’capping collective. Go to reviewjournal.com/horseracing to get free past performances, suss out the top contenders and submit your top three picks and a bit of analysis via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). Do so by 5 p.m. Thursday and you’ll be in the running for an extremely valuable prize — a package of Review-Journal breath mints — if I feature your comment in Friday’s newspaper.
Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.
Ellis Starr’s Rebel Stakes analysis
With a lot of attention being paid to Solomini, a horse like Title Ready is very likely to fly under the radar. Title Ready began his career on turf last summer, then two races later earned his first win in a dirt sprint. After a so-so third place finish in November, Title Ready was given time off to grow up, and grow up he did. When he returned on Feb. 1, Title Ready was a much different horse. Running two turns for the first time as well as adding blinkers, he won with authority and with a good deal of gas left in the tank. The 98 Equibase Speed Figure earned there was a career-best and we can expect much better in his second start off the layoff. As a half-brother to 2016 Iowa Oaks winner Seeking the Title, Title Ready has all the credentials to win an important stakes race for 3-year-olds, and from the ground saving rail jockey Jose Ortiz can get the colt to the front from the start, making him very difficult to run down.
Magnum Moon has only two races under his belt but both were impressive. In his last race, his first try around two turns. The 98 figure was on par with Title Ready’s, and Magnum Moon has similar prospects for improvement in his second route and third career start. Stats Race Lens shows that trainer Todd Pletcher is five for 14 with 3-year-olds in dirt route stakes races over the track over the past five years.
Pryor just broke his maiden last month, in the fourth start of his career, but it was a career-best effort which also earned him a 98 speed figure. Pryor was making his second start following a two month layoff in that race and he too has room to improve. Additionally, trainer Ron Moquett is no stranger to getting horses to run well in big races, having saddled Far Right to a runner-up effort in the 2015 Arkansas Derby and Petrov to finish fourth in this race last year. Pryor is out of the dam Awesome Humor, herself winner of over $800,000, and her other foals have won 12 of 59 route races so there is little doubt Pryor has some class and a shot to run better in the Rebel than his high odds will suggest he can.
Solomini rounds out a quartet of contenders to win the Rebel, making his first start since Dec. 9, when he crossed the line first in the Los Alamitos Futurity before being placed third via a disqualification for interference. Horses behind him in that race have run exceptionally well since then, with McKinzie finishing first in the San Felipe Stakes before being disqualified to second and with third-place finisher Instilled Regard winning the LeComte Stakes in January. Before the Futurity, Solomini finished second behind Good Magic in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Solomini may need a race before his best considering he has been away from the races for more than three months. On the other hand, trainer Bob Baffert has proven very adept at bringing horses back from long layoffs to run well in stakes races around two turns.
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products.