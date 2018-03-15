Will the ‘curse of Apollo’ finally be broken? Fans of Justify think so

The Bob Baffert-trained colt has been spectacular in the first two races of his career, but his lack of seasoning raises questions about whether he’ll be ready for the moving mosh pit that is the Kentucky Derby.

Is Justify the colt to snap the “curse of Apollo” by winning the Kentucky Derby?

Perhaps, but bettors who are already declaring the colt to be the next Secretariat better hope he’s a quick learner and has a street fighter’s mentality.

Before we get to Justify’s chances of defying Derby history (and this week’s #Rjhorseracing featured races: the $900,000 Rebel Stakes and the horribly named $200,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks), a bit of background:

In 1882, a lightly raced colt by the name of Apollo pulled off an upset for the ages, defeating 4-5 favorite Runnymede on a “muddy” track to win the Kentucky Derby.

Given that the race was in just its eighth year of existence, fans could not have known the rarity of what they had just witnessed. Since Apollo’s victory, no horse that didn’t race at 2 has won the Derby.

Many have tried. Since 1937, 61 horses have run for the roses without the benefit of a race at 2. Their record is a collective “0-fer.” Some have come close — three seconds and five thirds — but Apollo’s record still stands.

Justify, a Bob Baffert trainee who has won his first two races this year with authority, probably will be the next to test the curse. The son of Scat Daddy demolished a maiden special weight field at Santa Anita by 9½ lengths Feb. 18, earning a Beyer speed figures of 104, then came back to romp by 6½ lengths against allowance foes Sunday at the Great Race Place while trying two turns for the first time.

In doing so, Justify earned a 101 Beyer speed figure over a “muddy” track, the same figure earned the previous day by Bolt d’Oro and McKinzie as they battled the length of the stretch in the San Felipe Stakes (Grade 2). The difference was that Justify earned his while coasting through the final quarter mile.

This horse clearly possesses the talent to break the curse, and he has Baffert in his corner. But remember that 0-for-61 stat and note that the colt has not been challenged, bumped or trapped in a tight spot. And in the Derby, with 20 horses, that can be a fatal flaw.

The best thing that could happen would be for Justify to be tested in his final Derby prep, which has not been announced. Otherwise, he had better truly be a superhorse or we’ll be adding another year to the curse come the first Saturday in May.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicapping corps takes another stride toward the Triple Crown this week, taking on the Rebel Stakes (Grade 2) at Oaklawn Park and the newly renamed Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3) on the artificial Polytrack surface at Turfway Park.

The weather could be a factor in the former, with a heavy thunderstorm expected to pass through the Hot Springs on Friday and a chance of showers or a thunderstorm early Saturday.

Check back later to see how the crew assesses the races.

