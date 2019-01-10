After injury, Victor Espinoza nears return to horse racing

The Hall of Fame jockey fractured a vertebrae in his neck in a training accident last summer at Del Mar that left him paralyzed for a short time. Less than six months later, he’s just weeks away from resuming riding.

California Chrome jockey Victor Espinoza waves to fans while the horse cools down after winning the Pacific Classic horse race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Accelerate, with Victor Espinoza aboard, wins the Santa Anita Handicap horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on March 10, 2018. Accelerate leads the 14-horse field for the Breeders' Cup Classic, which will offer the 5-year-old a rematch against West Coast in a marquee race that's missing unbeaten Triple Crown winner Justify. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza was thinking about retiring when he fractured a vertebrae in his neck in July during a training accident at Del Mar.

Now, as the 46-year-old prepares to return from the worst injury of his career, he is more concerned about securing a mount for this year’s Triple Crown campaign.

“We still have time,” Espinoza told the Review-Journal this week. “I have to think positive and I have to use this time to find a Kentucky Derby horse.”

Espinoza, the regular rider of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, has led what might look like a charmed rising life, rising from being the son of a dairy farmer in rural Mexico to become one of the world’s top riders. He famously worked as a bus driver to put himself through jockey school while also working as an training assistant to his brother, Jose.

But his charmed ride came to a crashing halt on July 22 when the Peter Miller-trained colt Bobby Abu Dhabi broke his leg and then his neck during a training run, tossing Espinoza hard to the ground.

The fracture of the C3 vertebrae in his neck initially left him paralyzed. But after surgery, he began to move his limbs and digits again. He said this week that he contemplated retiring “many times” during this dark period but pushed through a rigorous therapy program just to get back to where he was able to enjoy life again.

“I was not really pushing myself to come back and ride,” he said. “I was pushing myself to recover for my own health.”

But as his strength returned, so too did the enthusiasm to return to the saddle and give it one more shot. He said this week he has begun exercising horses again and hopes to ride his first race back before the end of the month at Santa Anita.

After that, he said, who know how much longer he will compete.

“It all depends on how I come back and if I can win enough races or not,” he said. “… If I don’t ride any good horses, it would be depressing and what’s the point of coming back?”

Pegasus World Cup field takes shape

The field for the $9 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 26 is likely finalized, though it’s still possible that some last-minute horse trading might lead to a change or two.

Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and Horse of the Year Accelerate is expected to face 11 competitors in what is to be the final race of his stellar career before he heads to the breeding shed. Others who have secured a spot in the starting gate are Audible, Bravazo, City of Light, Gunnevera, Kukulkan, McKinzie, Patternrecognition, Seeking the Soul, Tom’s d’Etat and True Timber.

A second race has been added to the Pegasus banner this year, the $7 million Pegasus World Cup Turf at 1 3/16ths of a mile, which also looks to be attracting a stellar field. We’ll revisit these races in two week’s time for some in-depth analysis.

