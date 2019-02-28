Angst in Arcadia as Santa Anita seeks answers in horse deaths

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Battle of Midway and jockey Flavien Prat, left, outleg McKinzie, with Mike Smith, to win the Grade II, $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes horse race Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Battle of Midway sustained a fatal injury during a workout Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Santa Anita. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Santa Anita is one of horse racing’s most hallowed tracks, but lately the news from the Great Race Place has been nothing but glum.

Fields in the winter-spring meet that began on Dec. 26 have been short, which dampens the betting handle. That led new racing secretary Steve Lym to announce this week that 2-year-old races will begin on April 28, months earlier than last year, to boost the number of horses on track.

But far worse by any estimation is the fact that horses have been dying at an alarming rate at the track — 19 since opening day, including 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Battle of Midway in a training accident last weekend.

No one can say for certain what’s behind the sickening toll, which is already more than half the total of 37 horses that died at the track during 2018 — but suspicion has focused on the weather, which has dumped 11½ inches of rain so far in February and appears likely to deliver more this weekend.

That prompted track management to “peel back” the track’s cushion on Tuesday and Wednesday so that a thorough examination of the base could be conducted. But after the exam, Santa Anita issued a news release late Wednesday that the racing surface is “100 percent ready” for training and racing based on the evaluation of Mick Peterson, a track soil and safety expert from the University of Kentucky.

Peterson said Wednesday that the radar verified all of the materials — silt, clay and sand — as well as moisture content, are consistent everywhere on the track.

The lack of an answer is disconcerting, to say the least, and it ensures that the track will be operating under tight scrutiny in the coming week as track management also continues to try to address the issue of short fields.

“Inventory is our No. 1 priority, but track safety trumps everything,” is how Mike Willman, the track’s director of publicity, put it to me this week.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are focused on Gulfstream Park this weekend, where 11 3-year-olds looking to take a big step toward a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate will face off in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Grade 2) at 1 1/16th miles. We're also tackling the last race on a stellar card at the Florida track, the $200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes (Grade 2), run at 1 3/8th mile on the turf.

